Mock draft projections are out for 2021, and most simulators have the Lions picking No. 8 overall next spring.

Evidently, most feel that Detroit will make some sort of improvement on the field in 2020, but also think that a search for Matthew Stafford’s successor could be a likely move in next year’s draft.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the primary candidate, according to Bleacher Report and the Pro Football Network.

After examining a variety of mock drafts that have Fields going as high as No. 1, it's fair to say him falling to No. 8 overall would be a notable slide for the 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist.

There’s also the possibility that a team in dire need could trade up to snag Fields, if he does indeed begin to fall in the draft order.

If Detroit does opt to utilize its top draft pick on a quarterback, then, the numbers would tell you that going with Fields is ideal.

The junior QB is coming off one of the best seasons that an Ohio State quarterback has ever pieced together.

He completed a stellar 67.2 percent of his passes in 2019 for 3,273 yards, while accounting for 51 total touchdowns -- 41 passing and 10 rushing.

The Georgia native became the first QB in Big Ten history with 40 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs in the same season.

Fields has proven to be calm in the clutch moments of important games.

He’s built solid at 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, and possesses the arm strength and accuracy necessary for the NFL.

It’s worth noting, though, that Fields still has a season to play this year.

And if he were to replicate what he accomplished in 2019, his stock could rise, and it very well could land him in the top five.

The Lions are projected to improve upon the return of Stafford, and have consistently showcased up to this point that they aren’t quite ready to begin a search for his replacement, despite the urging of some in the fanbase.

Should Detroit have another down year in 2020, a selection for, at the very least, a backup QB could be in the realm of possibility.

