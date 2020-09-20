Predictions: Lions-Packers

Vito Chirco

The Lions suffered a devastating loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Detroit's secondary, which allowed embattled Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to throw for 89 yards and three touchdowns, is dealing with injuries early in the 2020 season.

Unfortunately, Justin Coleman and Desmond Trufant -- the team's top two veteran cornerbacks -- are both set to miss the Week 2 contest with Rodgers & Co. due to hamstring injuries.

To make matters worse, Rodgers is coming off a 364-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Minnesota Vikings a week ago.

With the Lions banged up and rookie defensive back Jeff Okudah suiting up for his first ever NFL game this weekend, expect another big game from Rodgers and the Packers' passing attack.

Green Bay routs Detroit en route to its third consecutive victory against the NFC North's worst team. Packers 34, Lions 17

Adam Strozynski

Green Bay takes advantage of a defense that is undisciplined and still not quite good enough to win at the NFL level.

No matter what Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn say they need, they both have underachieved at their jobs. Another year has passed where the pass rush isn't getting to the quarterback and the secondary is stuck on an island that is sinking.

Last week I predicted a surprise. Well, it was me that was surprised that nothing has changed.

The offense is good, but the defense is highly limited and subpar. Packers 35, Lions 21

Logan Lamorandier

The Detroit Lions go into Green Bay as pretty big underdogs.

The Packers appeared to be one of the league’s best teams in Week 1, while the Lions looked a lot like what we’ve been accustomed to expect from them.

A lot can change in a week in the NFL, and it’s easy to make exaggerated assumptions despite a limited sample size.

In saying this, the Lions have been ravaged by injuries at key positions and I fully expect an offensive shootout.

Lions’ head coach Matt Patricia will try to slow the game down and limit offensive opportunities, but I find it hard to believe Detroit's defense will be able to keep Aaron Rodgers in check. The Lions will be forced to try to keep up.

Yes, the Lions have played the Packers tough under Patricia, but I just can’t seem to find a realistic way for the Lions to pull this one off. Packers 38, Lions 27

John Maakaron

How do the Detroit Lions stop Aaron Rodgers and an offense that can put up points in a hurry?

Run, run, run the football.

Detroit should rush the football 30 times or more in this one to try and keep Rodgers off of the football field.

Outside of the Packers making a couple of key errors, Detroit is not as talented as their rival in the division.

I wouldn't be surprised if Detroit found a way to win this week, but nobody should predict that it will occur. Packers 30, Lions 20

