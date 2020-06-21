Position Battle: Jamal Agnew vs. Marvin Hall

Warm weather, offseason news and roster battles during training camp are all things that football fans look forward to in the summer.

Speaking of battles, Jamal Agnew and Marvin Hall could very well go head-to-head against one another when training camp commences to determine who deserves the No. 4 receiver spot on the Lions' roster.

The case for Agnew

The excitement around the Lions’ fanbase was palpable when news broke last month that Agnew would be moving over to receiver full-time.

Agnew, one of the most electric return man that the NFL has to offer, will still contribute on special teams, but now has an opportunity to be a very interesting piece of the Lions' offense in 2020.

Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell told reporters Wednesday, “We really like his skill set, and I think you mentioned it ... put the ball in his hands and he does great things with it. When you have those type of players, you want to get the ball in their hands.”

Agnew has played sparingly at cornerback, which is always a helpful perspective for a receiver to possess.

His explosiveness, vision and footwork make his move to receiver one of the more exciting stories of the offseason.

The case for Hall

The University of Washington has produced some speedsters at receiver in recent years, and Hall is no exception.

His 4.28-second 40-yard dash time has enhanced his reputation as the Lions’ deep threat.

Hall had a three-game stretch last October of averaging 40.2 yards per catch with Matthew Stafford under center.

As Bevell told reporters last season,

“I think he’s just evolved as a receiver. His routes have gotten a lot better. His attention to detail is really good.”

Hall and Agnew could make it a challenging decision for the Lions to make on who deserves more opportunities and the No. 4 receiver job this upcoming season.

