Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is aware it will be his responsibility to get the tight end unit more involved in the Lions' offense in 2020.

“As far as both those guys go, I just had a conversation with Jesse (James) two days ago or three days ago -- it’s my job to help those guys get more involved,” Bevell said during a video conference Wednesday. “The good part about the job is I got all these weapons, and that’s also the bad part about the job. You know, there’s only one ball."

He added, “I talked to Jesse about getting Jesse more involved, but all those guys need to be able to have opportunities to touch the ball. Whether the skill guys on the outside, or whether it’s the easiest way of handing it to those running backs.”

But, can franchise passer Matthew Stafford trust his tight ends in 2020?

Last season, T.J. Hockenson only secured 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

James only secured 16 receptions in his debut season for Detroit, far below what he is capable of producing.

Seven months after injuring his ankle, Bevell provided an update on Hockenson's health.

“You can’t say he’s 100 percent yet, but I think he’s well on the way to getting there,” Bevell said. “He’s done a great job with his rehab.”

Stafford and Hockenson are planning to work out together ahead of training camp.

In Bevell's second season working with Detroit's offense, it should be expected the tight end unit gels to aid in taking the pressure off of Stafford.

Heavy investments have been made, in terms of a first-round draft pick (Hockenson) and free-agent dollars, to the unit.

It's time for a hefty return on the investment in 2020.

Related

3 Ways Cory Undlin Can Be Successful Year One in Detroit

Cory Undlin: Lions' Linebacker Group Will Be "Fun to Watch" in 2020

NFL EVP Troy Vincent Says Jim Caldwell Does Not Get Enough Credit for Matthew Stafford

Can DE Romeo Okwara Have a Comeback Season in 2020?