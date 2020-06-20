AllLions
Bob Quinn's Best Draft Selection in Rounds 5-7 of NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has made 43 draft selections in the five NFL drafts he has been at the helm.  

Of the 43, 21 were made in rounds five through seven of the draft.

Let's first take a look at all of the selections Quinn has made:

2016

  • Round 1: Taylor Decker
  • Round 2: A'Shawn Robinson
  • Round 3: Graham Glasgow
  • Round 4: Miles Killebrew
  • Round 5: Joe Dahl
  • Round 5: Antwione Williams
  • Round 6: Jake Rudock
  • Round 6: Anthony Zettel
  • Round 6: Jimmy Landes
  • Round 7: Dwayne Washington

2017

  • Round 1: Jarrad Davis
  • Round 2: Teez Tabor
  • Round 3: Kenny Golladay
  • Round 4: Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • Round 4: Michael Roberts
  • Round 5: Jamal Agnew
  • Round 6: Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • Round 6: Brad Kaaya
  • Round 7: Pat O’Connor

2018

  • Round 1: Frank Ragnow
  • Round 2: Kerryon Johnson
  • Round 3: Tracy Walker
  • Round 4: Da’Shawn Hand
  • Round 5: Tyrell Crosby
  • Round 7: Nick Bawden

2019

  • Round 1: T.J. Hockenson
  • Round 2: Jahlani Tavai
  • Round 3: Will Harris
  • Round 4: Austin Bryant
  • Round 5: Amani Oruwariye
  • Round 6: Travis Fulgham
  • Round 6: Ty Johnson
  • Round 7: Isaac Nauta
  • Round 7: P.J. Johnson

2020

  • Round 1: Jeff Okudah
  • Round 2: D'Andre Swift
  • Round 3: Julian Okwara
  • Round 3: Jonah Jackson
  • Round 4: Logan Stenberg
  • Round 5: Quintez Cephus
  • Round 5: Jason Huntley
  • Round 6: John Penisini
  • Round 7: Jason Cornell

In reviewing Quinn's late-round draft picks, one thing becomes apparently clear. 

His first two seasons produced very little in terms of value.

So, who has been the best late-round pick Quinn has made?

Defensive back Amani Oruwariye was a fifth-round pick by the Lions from the 2019 draft class. 

He appeared in only nine games during his rookie season.

In those nine games, however, he recorded 17 solo tackles and two interceptions while playing in just 19 percent of the team’s total defensive snaps.

In an article from ESPN NFL Nation, the beat writers for each team, including Michael Rothstein for the Lions, looked at the best late-round picks from each organization in 2019.

For the Lions, Rothstein chose Oruwariye.

As Oruwariye enters his sophomore season, look for him to add some much-needed length and speed to the corner position.

