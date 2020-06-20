Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has made 43 draft selections in the five NFL drafts he has been at the helm.

Of the 43, 21 were made in rounds five through seven of the draft.

Let's first take a look at all of the selections Quinn has made:

2016

Round 1: Taylor Decker

Round 2: A'Shawn Robinson

Round 3: Graham Glasgow

Round 4: Miles Killebrew

Round 5: Joe Dahl

Round 5: Antwione Williams

Round 6: Jake Rudock

Round 6: Anthony Zettel

Round 6: Jimmy Landes

Round 7: Dwayne Washington

2017

Round 1: Jarrad Davis

Round 2: Teez Tabor

Round 3: Kenny Golladay

Round 4: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Round 4: Michael Roberts

Round 5: Jamal Agnew

Round 6: Jeremiah Ledbetter

Round 6: Brad Kaaya

Round 7: Pat O’Connor

2018

Round 1: Frank Ragnow

Round 2: Kerryon Johnson

Round 3: Tracy Walker

Round 4: Da’Shawn Hand

Round 5: Tyrell Crosby

Round 7: Nick Bawden

2019

Round 1: T.J. Hockenson

Round 2: Jahlani Tavai

Round 3: Will Harris

Round 4: Austin Bryant

Round 5: Amani Oruwariye

Round 6: Travis Fulgham

Round 6: Ty Johnson

Round 7: Isaac Nauta

Round 7: P.J. Johnson

2020

Round 1: Jeff Okudah

Round 2: D'Andre Swift

Round 3: Julian Okwara

Round 3: Jonah Jackson

Round 4: Logan Stenberg

Round 5: Quintez Cephus

Round 5: Jason Huntley

Round 6: John Penisini

Round 7: Jason Cornell

In reviewing Quinn's late-round draft picks, one thing becomes apparently clear.

His first two seasons produced very little in terms of value.

So, who has been the best late-round pick Quinn has made?

Defensive back Amani Oruwariye was a fifth-round pick by the Lions from the 2019 draft class.

He appeared in only nine games during his rookie season.

In those nine games, however, he recorded 17 solo tackles and two interceptions while playing in just 19 percent of the team’s total defensive snaps.

In an article from ESPN NFL Nation, the beat writers for each team, including Michael Rothstein for the Lions, looked at the best late-round picks from each organization in 2019.

For the Lions, Rothstein chose Oruwariye.

As Oruwariye enters his sophomore season, look for him to add some much-needed length and speed to the corner position.

Related

Can Matthew Stafford Trust His Tight Ends in 2020?

3 Ways Cory Undlin Can Be Successful Year One in Detroit

Cory Undlin: Lions' Linebacker Group Will Be "Fun to Watch" in 2020

NFL EVP Troy Vincent Says Jim Caldwell Does Not Get Enough Credit for Matthew Stafford