Report: NFLPA Urges Players Not to Workout Together

Across the National Football League, there have been concerns regarding the recent increase in positive COVID-19 test results.

Earlier this week, both the Cowboys and Texans announced players were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed members of the roster had also tested positive.

As a result, NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer has urged players to not schedule group workouts ahead of training camp.

Dr. Mayer explained in his message to players:

To All Players: Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advice against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences. Stay safe, Dr. Thom Mayer

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell revealed Wednesday during a video conference Matthew Stafford and T.J. Hockenson were planning a workout in the near future.

“I know he’s going to get some time with Matthew throwing and catching,” Bevell said. “So I’m comfortable with where he’s (Hockenson) at along the rehab part.”

Bevell also commented, when asked, if Detroit had any contingency plans if there was a significant rash of positive tests on the roster.

"I don’t think there’s any way to know how this would hit your team, who it would hit,” Bevell said. “There’s not an unlimited roster. There’s not unlimited places where you can stow people. You’re going to have your guys that you have, and if guys start getting sick -- I don’t know. I don’t even know how to even answer it, because what are you going to do? If you lose that many guys, I don’t know if I have an answer.”

With concerns growing, it makes the most sense to heed the warnings of medical professionals to continue offseason programs on an individual basis.

