AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Receive Huge Haul from Raiders in Latest Mock Draft

John Maakaron

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions trading down with the Oakland Raiders and receiving three first-round picks.

Oakland sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 12 overall)

2020 Round 1 (No. 19 overall)

2021 Round 1

Detroit sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 3 overall)

This would be a nice haul for the Lions for their coveted third pick.

Oakland makes the move up to No. 3 to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

12th pick - DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina 

If they don't do it by taking former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or former Ohio State EDGE defender Chase Young at No. 3 overall, they could trade down and draft former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw later in the first round (in the 10-15 pick range).

Kinlaw, standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the definition of a supremely gifted pass rusher.

In fact, the physical specimen recorded the highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles in each of the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

During his time at South Carolina (from 2017-19), he logged 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 37 games -- including six TFL and six sacks during his 2019 campaign.

For his efforts in his final season as a Gamecock, he was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press plus first-team All-SEC by the coaches in the conference.

USATSI_13667233
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

19th pick - CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Why not use this pick to draft the replacement for cornerback Darius Slay. 

According to The Draft Network: 

"While LSU freshman standout Derek Stingley, Jr. got plenty of press this season (and with good reason), Fulton’s play should not be overlooked. 

He’s big, physical, and has been tested by some of the nation’s elite pass-catchers, making him well worth the investment at this spot."

USATSI_13905269_168388382_lowres
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Don't Rule Out Lions Selecting OL Trian Wirfs with No. 3 Pick 

Columnist Believes Lions Could Pass on DE Chase Young

Matthew Stafford Rumor Surfaces at NFL Combine

Combine Winners & Losers: Quarterbacks

What to Know about Lions' Salary Cap Situation

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rumor: Don't Rule Out Lions Drafting OL Tristan Wirfs with No. 3 Pick

OL Tristan Wirfs impressed many during his combine workout

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Columnist Believes Lions Could Pass on DE Chase Young

Could DE Chase Young fall to the Lions and yet Detroit still passes on him?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

The Case of a Lonely Lions Fan

Rachel Marie dives into what it's like to be a Lions fan with no one around to relate to her

rachelmariesports

Evaluating How Lions Should Spend in Free Agency

Watch Logan Lamorandier & John Maakaron's latest SI Lions Maven Podcast

John Maakaron

All Lions: New Matthew Stafford Rumor Surfaces at NFL Combine

A new rumor has surfaced regarding Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

2020 NFL Combine Winners and Losers: Quarterbacks

Logan Lamorandier takes a look at the combine winners and losers at quarterback

Logan Lamorandier

Chargers Trade with Lions in Latest Mock Draft

Chargers move up to No. 3 in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

What to Know about Lions' Salary Cap Situation

Logan Lamorandier details what to know about the Lions' 2020 salary cap situation

Logan Lamorandier

NFL Combine Winners and Losers: Wide Receivers

Wide receiver Chase Claypool impressed many with his performance at the NFL combine

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Draft Profile: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Vito Chirco profiles South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw as part of his latest draft profile for SI Lions Maven

Vito Chirco