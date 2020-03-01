Lions Receive Huge Haul from Raiders in Latest Mock Draft

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions trading down with the Oakland Raiders and receiving three first-round picks.

Oakland sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 12 overall)

2020 Round 1 (No. 19 overall)

2021 Round 1

Detroit sends

2020 Round 1 (No. 3 overall)

This would be a nice haul for the Lions for their coveted third pick.

Oakland makes the move up to No. 3 to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

12th pick - DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

If they don't do it by taking former Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or former Ohio State EDGE defender Chase Young at No. 3 overall, they could trade down and draft former South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw later in the first round (in the 10-15 pick range).

Kinlaw, standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the definition of a supremely gifted pass rusher.

In fact, the physical specimen recorded the highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles in each of the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

During his time at South Carolina (from 2017-19), he logged 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 37 games -- including six TFL and six sacks during his 2019 campaign.

For his efforts in his final season as a Gamecock, he was named first-team All-America by the Associated Press plus first-team All-SEC by the coaches in the conference.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

19th pick - CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Why not use this pick to draft the replacement for cornerback Darius Slay.

According to The Draft Network:

"While LSU freshman standout Derek Stingley, Jr. got plenty of press this season (and with good reason), Fulton’s play should not be overlooked.

He’s big, physical, and has been tested by some of the nation’s elite pass-catchers, making him well worth the investment at this spot."

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Don't Rule Out Lions Selecting OL Trian Wirfs with No. 3 Pick

Columnist Believes Lions Could Pass on DE Chase Young

Matthew Stafford Rumor Surfaces at NFL Combine

Combine Winners & Losers: Quarterbacks

What to Know about Lions' Salary Cap Situation