Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad.

In subsequent moves, running back Craig Reynolds has been activated from the injured reserve list and wideout Tom Kennedy was waived.

Earlier in the day, it was reported Michael Brockers was downgraded to out for the game against the Jets, while running back Justin Jackson is now listed as questionable due to an illness.

This week at the team's Allen Park practice facility, three defensive backs visited for official tryouts, including safety Shyheim Carter and cornerbacks Khalil Dorsey, Torry McTyer.

Dorsey, 24, who has bounced around the league early in his career, ended up signing to be part of the team's practice squad.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and 181 pounds, the young defensive back signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

At Northern Arizona, Dorsey played 44 games and recorded 197 tackles, 41 pass breakups, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, eight interceptions and three forced fumbles during his collegiate career.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been quite satisfied with Detroit's defense over the past month.

After a disappointing start to the season, Detroit's defensive metrics have steadily improved, as the team has won five of their last six games.

“Happy about the way the defense played last week," said Glenn. "Thing we’ve got to continue to do as a defense is continue to limit points, and that’s something that we’ve been talking about in our defensive room for the most part, and also stressing the identity that these guys have made for themselves over the past, I would say, eight weeks as far as being tough, being violent and hunting the ball.

"And those guys continue to do that, so we want to continue to do that. We want to do it at a high level, and we will continue to improve with all the young guys that we have, and that’s what we continue to try and do.”