Roundtable: Is Jared Goff the Best QB in NFC North?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on Jared Goff potentially being the best QB in the NFC North and more

1.) What do you think is the best position of value for the Lions to draft in round one?

Vito Chirco: Linebacker. It was a major weakness for the Lions a season ago, and I believe Penn State product Micah Parsons is, by far, the best player at the position in this year's draft class.

Adam Strozynski: Anything but wide receiver. I view wideouts as a dime a dozen, and in this draft, there is a lot of talent at that position. However, linebacker, EDGE and defensive tackle tend to be lacking. Also, it gets thin at offensive tackle pretty quickly.

2.) Do you care that the Lions are skipping voluntary workouts?

Chirco: No. The coronavirus pandemic is still a very real issue in our country, and the number of COVID-19 cases is the highest in Michigan.

Also, last offseason, franchises made the same decision, and realized that the voluntary workouts weren't necessary. So, in my opinion, there's no reason to return to the status quo that was existent prior to the pandemic.

Strozynski: Absolutely, with new coaches and a young team that has lots of questions about talent and how all the players will fit. This is a real concern.

3.) What is the best-case scenario for the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Chirco: Trading down to accumulate additional draft capital. But, if the organization doesn't do that, I would say it'd be acquiring either Parsons or Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 7. There's no doubt that both players could come in and start right away, and most importantly, I believe that both would become franchise cornerstones.

Strozynski: Trade back to No. 9, No. 12, No. 15 or No. 19 and pick up extra picks for this year and next, while grabbing a guy like Micah Parsons or Rashawn Slater in the first round.

I am not opposed to staying at No. 7, but gaining additional picks is the best case scenario for a rebuilding franchise.

4.) Should the Lions explore signing DT Sheldon Richardson?

Chirco: Yes.

Sure, the veteran defensive tackle will be 31 by the end of the 2021 campaign, and might not have many more years of being an impact defender.

However, on a one-year deal, I'd advise the Lions to pull the trigger.

If Richardson were a member of Detroit's roster last year, he would've finished with the second-highest amount of sacks (4.5), the second-most QB hits (10) and tied with safety Tracy Walker for the third-most tackles for loss (five).

So, yes, I'd be fine with the Lions looking into inking Richardson to a contract, but remember, as long as it's only for one year.

Strozynski: If he fits the scheme for next year and is willing to take a one-or-two-year deal, sure thing. It's a band-aid for the future.

Cleveland was able to save $11 million from cutting him. I am wondering if Detroit will target Richardson or Maurice Hurst, since they are both available.

5.) Is Jared Goff the best QB in the NFC North?

Chirco: Until Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he will be the best quarterback in the division, and based on his performance last season, he's still maybe the best QB in the league.

Even though the Super Bowl-winning passer is 37 now, I don't expect him to just hit the proverbial cliff all of a sudden.

I also think Minnesota's Kirk Cousins is better than Goff at this point.

The only set of NFC North passers I'll put Goff ahead of is the duo that the Bears possess -- veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

So, I have the NFC North QBs ranked in the following fashion:

1.) Rodgers

2.) Cousins

3.) Goff

4.) Dalton/Foles

Strozynski: Until Aaron Rodgers can't throw a football or someone usurps him, he is the No. 1 signal-caller in the NFC North.

Even if Green Bay did not add many free agents, his talent alone makes him the best quarterback in the division.

