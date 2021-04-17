Sports Book Predicts Lions to Finish with Worst Record in 2021

Read more on the Detroit Lions being predicted to finish with the worst record in the NFL this upcoming season

The Lions are just going to be bad in 2021. Aren't they?

The William Hill Sports Book has joined DraftKings in predicting that Detroit will only finish with five wins this upcoming season.

It would be the same amount of wins for the franchise as a season ago when it finished 5-11. Remember, last year was the final one of the 16-game regular season era.

Starting in '21, each of the NFL's 32 franchises will play 17 regular season games. The extra regular season contest will feature the Lions taking on an AFC team that finished in the same place within its division the previous season.

The only other squad projected to record as few as five wins is the Houston Texans.

As it stands right now, the Texans have a ton of uncertainty at quarterback -- due to both franchise passer Deshaun Watson's off-the-field troubles and his desire to be traded. Plus, like the Lions, they'll go into the '21 campaign with a new general manager (Nick Caserio) and a new head coach (David Culley).

Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

As a result, Detroit and Houston will likely be two of the weakest NFL teams -- if not the two weakest -- once the upcoming season kicks off.

The two organizations predicted to finish right above the Lions and Texans with six wins are the Robert Saleh-led N.Y. Jets and the Urban Meyer-led Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the William Hill Sports Book has the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs projected to finish with a league-high 12 victories and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected to total an NFC-high 11.5 wins.

The bar has been set ultra low for Detroit in '21. So, anything for the organization above five wins, in the first year of the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell regime, will be deemed a success.

