Maurice Hurst Clears Waivers

Maurice Hurst is free to sign with the Detroit Lions after clearing waivers.

The Detroit Lions are now able to make defensive tackle Maurice Hurst a contract offer, as Hurst has cleared waivers.

After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, both Hurst and defensive end Arden Key have cleared waivers -- meaning no NFL team put in a bid for their services.

"Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years. It's been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told," Hurst wrote on social media after being released.

With the Raiders, Hurst appeared in 40 games, and was a starter in 14 of them.

Last season, he battled calf and ankle injuries, and saw a reduction in his overall playing time.

Despite the reduced playing time, the 25-year-old was the highest graded defender on Las Vegas' roster, as he earned a 77.9 overall score.

According to USA Today's Lions Wire, "Hurst is just 25 and could step right into the Lions defensive line as a prominent part of the interior rotation. He has some pass-rush ability (eight career sacks in 40 games) and is a reliable, positionally responsible run defender who doesn’t miss tackles."

Pairing Hurst with Michael Brockers, Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara could be quite intriguing for new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Okwara ranked 10th in the NFL with 10 sacks. He was one of only two defensive ends in the NFL last season to record at least 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

More from SI All Lions:

Could DE Arden Key Aid the Detroit Lions Defense in 2021?

Odds Lions Land DT Maurice Hurst on Waivers

Micah Parsons Challenges Detroit Lions Fullback

Ranking Lions' Last Five First-Round NFL Draft Picks

One Do-Over from Lions' 2020 NFL Draft