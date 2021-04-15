Odds Lions Land DT Maurice Hurst on Waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a pair of defensive linemen who were drafted back in 2018, the season Jon Gruden returned for his second stint with the organization.

The team announced on Thursday that it has released defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key, along with quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Hurst was a fifth-round pick out of Michigan in 2018.

He started 17 games, and recorded 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his first three seasons in the league.

Hurst was an elite defensive tackle while in college, but a heart condition that was found in his pre-draft medical checks forced his draft stock to plummet.

The waiver priority is currently the same as the original draft order prior to trades, which places six NFL teams ahead of Detroit for the purposes of claiming Arden or Hurst.

Detroit will have to hope that teams like the Jets and the Bengals do not put in a claim, if the team intends on acquiring, either.

Pairing Hurst and newly acquired Michael Brockers would be quite intriguing for a defensive line in need of a new identity.

Last season, Detroit's defense simply did not pressure the quarterback, and opponents were able to rack up significant yards on the ground and in the passing game.

While it is intriguing to want a familiar player to return to Motown, there may be some concerns regarding his health and his ability to stop the run -- which were concerns that arose with his now former team.

With all of that being known, I put the odds of Hurst landing in Motown at 35 percent.

More from SI All Lions:

Ranking Lions' Last Five First-Round NFL Draft Picks

One Do-Over from Lions' 2020 NFL Draft

Lions Attend Second Pro Day Workout of Justin Fields

Is D'Andre Swift Set to Break Out in 2021?

Lions Opt-Out of Voluntary Workouts