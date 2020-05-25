SI Lions Roundtable: Will the Lions Carry 3 Quarterbacks?

1.) Do you think the Lions will carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster?

John Maakaron: I think the best option will be for David Blough to be placed on the practice squad to continue his development. It would allow for Detroit to potentially carry an extra tight end or role player on defense. Blough looks like a player the organization has targeted to develop, but don't be surprised if more quarterbacks are brought in during training camp to compete for his spot.

Vito Chirco: I don't think so because I think they'll realize it's not worth it. Now, with veteran backup Chase Daniel in the fold, there's no need to carry three quarterbacks. Subsequently, second-year passer David Blough will be the odd man out and end up being relegated to practice squad duty.

Logan Lamorandier: Now with Chase Daniel backing up Stafford, I would hope they would only keep two on the 53-man roster and David Blough or another developmental type on the practice squad. That third quarterback will likely be useless unless Stafford were to be injured again. If that is the case, we saw how a player of Blough's caliber is not going to be able to lead this roster to wins anyway.

2.) Besides Matthew Stafford, who is the one player that can't get hurt in 2020?

Maakaron: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay. If Golladay goes down, the Lions offense loses one of the best deep threat options in the NFL. Defenses would then be able to collapse the box and hinder the rushing attack, thus making the offense struggle that much more. Golladay's presence forces defenses to remain honest.

Chirco: Center Frank Ragnow. He's the anchor of the offensive line, so a large portion of the team's responsibility to keep Stafford upright falls upon the mighty large shoulders of Ragnow. And if Ragnow and the Lions fail to keep Stafford sufficiently protected on a weekly basis, they have no chance at being a winning team in 2020.

Lamorandier: Jamie Collins. The Lions linebackers were the worst unit on the team and maybe even in the NFL a season ago. Collins is supposed to be the one to fix that. Without him, the Lions are pretty much back to square one.

3.) If you could invite one Lions player over for a Memorial Day BBQ, who gets the invite?

Maakaron: I would invite wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Look, it's not beyond me to expect that he would bring the best desserts ever to share. Nothing Bundt Cakes has added inches to my waistline these last few months. In fact, I would simply just ask for one of everything on the menu. We would enjoy desserts and then talk about the NFL and playing for the Lions.

Chirco: It'd be veteran receiver Danny Amendola. He's known to be good friends with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, his former teammate in New England. So, I'd invite Amendola over for a Memorial Day BBQ to pick his brain about what it was like playing with Brady and playing for Patriots head man Bill Belichick. I don't know if he'd be willing to share a lot of stories with me about the two, but I'd definitely try to get him to open up. And then, maybe, just maybe, we could do some mountain bike riding together to cap off the day.

Lamorandier: I mentioned him earlier, but I think I would go with Chase Daniel. He has a fun personality and appears he likes to have a good time. Playing all around the NFL, he probably has some good stories as well. This below video is still one of my favorites.

Related

Early Look at Detroit Lions Starters

Lions are "Dark Horse" to Win NFC North

4 Worst Calls That Have Gone against the Lions

Matthew Stafford's Man Cave Has 'Lounge Feel'

All Lions: Who is the Lions Best Pass Rusher?