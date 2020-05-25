Early Look at Detroit Lions Starters
John Maakaron
Detroit is embarking on one of its most important seasons in recent memory.
The importance of the Detroit Lions roster starting the season off on the right foot cannot be understated.
On offense, Detroit is returning several key weapons that will be counted upon to carry this team.
Having Matthew Stafford healthy and ready for action has provided the organization with early confidence the 2020 season will produce vastly different results.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has a full allotment of offensive weapons necessary to compete in a league shifting towards emphasizing offensive production.
On defense, new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and head coach Matt Patricia will be tasked with finding a more consistent pass rush.
The defensive line and secondary has been retooled and should help Detroit's defense get off the field and hand it over to Stafford and Co.
Here is an early look at Detroit's starting 11 on both offense and defense.
Offense
Detroit Lions Starting Offense
QB Matthew Stafford
RB Kerryon Johnson
TE T.J. Hockenson
RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai
RG Jonah Jackson
C Frank Ragnow
LG Joe Dahl
LT Taylor Decker
WR Kenny Golladay
WR Marvin Jones Jr.
WR Danny Amendola
Defense
Detroit Lions Starting Defense
DE Trey Flowers
DT Danny Shelton
3-5 Technique Da'Shawn Hand
JACK Julian Okwara
WILL Jamie Collins
MIKE Jahlani Tavai
CB Desmond Trufant
CB Jeff Okudah
Nickel CB Justin Coleman
S Tracy Walker
S Duron Harmon
