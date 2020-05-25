AllLions
Early Look at Detroit Lions Starters

John Maakaron

Detroit is embarking on one of its most important seasons in recent memory.

The importance of the Detroit Lions roster starting the season off on the right foot cannot be understated. 

On offense, Detroit is returning several key weapons that will be counted upon to carry this team. 

Having Matthew Stafford healthy and ready for action has provided the organization with early confidence the 2020 season will produce vastly different results. 

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has a full allotment of offensive weapons necessary to compete in a league shifting towards emphasizing offensive production.

On defense, new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and head coach Matt Patricia will be tasked with finding a more consistent pass rush.

The defensive line and secondary has been retooled and should help Detroit's defense get off the field and hand it over to Stafford and Co.

Here is an early look at Detroit's starting 11 on both offense and defense.

Offense

Detroit Lions Starting Offense 

QB Matthew Stafford 

RB Kerryon Johnson

TE T.J. Hockenson

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai 

RG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

LG Joe Dahl 

LT Taylor Decker

WR Kenny Golladay

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

WR Danny Amendola

Defense

Detroit Lions Starting Defense

DE Trey Flowers

DT Danny Shelton

3-5 Technique Da'Shawn Hand

JACK Julian Okwara

WILL Jamie Collins

MIKE Jahlani Tavai

CB Desmond Trufant

CB Jeff Okudah

Nickel CB Justin Coleman

S Tracy Walker

S Duron Harmon

