Early Look at Detroit Lions Starters

Detroit is embarking on one of its most important seasons in recent memory.

The importance of the Detroit Lions roster starting the season off on the right foot cannot be understated.

On offense, Detroit is returning several key weapons that will be counted upon to carry this team.

Having Matthew Stafford healthy and ready for action has provided the organization with early confidence the 2020 season will produce vastly different results.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has a full allotment of offensive weapons necessary to compete in a league shifting towards emphasizing offensive production.

On defense, new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and head coach Matt Patricia will be tasked with finding a more consistent pass rush.

The defensive line and secondary has been retooled and should help Detroit's defense get off the field and hand it over to Stafford and Co.

Here is an early look at Detroit's starting 11 on both offense and defense.

Offense

Detroit Lions Starting Offense QB Matthew Stafford RB Kerryon Johnson TE T.J. Hockenson RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai RG Jonah Jackson C Frank Ragnow LG Joe Dahl LT Taylor Decker WR Kenny Golladay WR Marvin Jones Jr. WR Danny Amendola

Defense

Detroit Lions Starting Defense DE Trey Flowers DT Danny Shelton 3-5 Technique Da'Shawn Hand JACK Julian Okwara WILL Jamie Collins MIKE Jahlani Tavai CB Desmond Trufant CB Jeff Okudah Nickel CB Justin Coleman S Tracy Walker S Duron Harmon

Related

Lions are "Dark Horse" to Win NFC North

4 Worst Calls That Have Gone against the Lions

Matthew Stafford's Man Cave Has 'Lounge Feel'

All Lions: Who is the Lions Best Pass Rusher?