All Lions: Who is the Lions Best Pass Rusher?

NFL teams around the league are starting to open up their facilities, and players, coaches, and fans alike can now see small glimpses of the NFL season being around the corner.

For the Lions, they are entering this upcoming season with almost a completely revamped defense.

While there are several new additions to the roster, there also remain question marks surrounding some players and whether any of them can break out for Detroit in 2020.

Jeremy Reisman of Pride Of Detroit explored the new and improved pass rush and tried to highlight a few players that have the potential to break out and lead the team in sacks.

As Reisman explains,

"I want to say Trey Flowers. I really do. The Lions handed him a monster contract for a reason last year. However, given the rest of the Lions’ defensive lineup, I think opposing offenses will key in on Flowers, handing him double team after double team, much like last year. The Lions like to bring pressure from the linebacker level, which could mean rookie Julian Okwara is in for a big inaugural season or maybe even Austin Bryant. Don’t sleep on the Lions using Collins as a pass rusher, either, as he tallied 7.0 sacks last year, too. Still, I have to go back to Flowers. I think the linebacking corps is going to going to combine for a healthy amount of sacks, but it’s hard to see one specific player taking full advantage of Kennard's exit. Flowers managed to get 7.0 sacks with little help from the rest of the defensive front last season. Perhaps with a little more skill at the linebacker level, Flowers can reach double digits this year."

Now that we have taken a look at potential sack leaders in 2020, let’s check out some other Lions news from around the web this weekend:

Christian Crittenden at SI Falcon Report previewed the Falcons-Lions Week 7 matchup and looked at how the two teams compare to each other overall.

Judy Rose at the Detroit Free Press took a look at Matthew Stafford’s $6.5 million dollar home, which hit the market recently.

Will Ragatz of SI Inside the Vikings explores who is the best quarterback in the NFC North.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire reported on how former wide receiver Chad Johnson is ready to workout with rookie Jeff Okudah at all costs.

