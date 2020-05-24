Matthew Stafford's Man Cave Has 'Lounge Feel'

With Matthew and Kelly Stafford listing their Bloomfield Township home, it's provided an opportunity for curious fans and potential buyers to explore numerous photos of their residence.

A look at the 12,295-square-foot home reveals the largest infinity pool in the state of Michigan.

The family has decided to move due to having four children under the age of four years old and no longer wanting to live near a lake.

As Kelly Stafford explained via Instagram,

“No speculation is needed. We’re about to have our fourth child, and I, personally, do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over three."

She added, "So, it is a super sad thing, but it just makes us feel better knowing that there’s no real dangers of having tiny ones running around all the bodies of water. So, that is the reason.”

So, what's included in the man cave of a star NFL quarterback's home?

"The man cave looks more exclusive than that club you can’t get into," Carlos Monarrez of The Detroit Free Press wrote.

As Monarrez further detailed,

"The pool table in the man cave is made of concrete that weighs 1,700 pounds. That’s more than three times what a typical pool table weighs."

Project manager Anthony Bosco explained that Stafford's man cave houses his NFL and college trophies and has the feel of a comfortable lounge.

“There’s a porch off the side and Tim (Birchmeier) engineered an overhead door system. Almost works like a garage door, so when you open that door in that man cave, or open that wall up, that door wraps around and retracts into the ceiling,” Bosco told the Free Press.

“He figured out a way to do it without interfering with any of the lighting. It’s pretty wild. The door will come back and you don’t see it and you’ve got a completely open wall. It’s half man cave, half trophy room with almost a lounge feel in it."

