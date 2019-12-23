Lions' Kerryon Johnson: 'I Don't Care about the Draft'

In his first game back from injury, running back Kerryon Johnson finished with 10 carries and 42 yards in a 27-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Throughout the past week, there was a certain level of scrutiny from a segment of fans who felt that Johnson playing involved a significant amount of risk.

Also, many Lions supporters only want the team to secure the highest draft selection in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Does any talk of the upcoming NFL Draft and where the Lions are selecting enter Johnson's mind?

“Literally not even a little bit. I don’t get drafted again. I don’t care about the draft," Johnson said Sunday following the Broncos game. "I don’t have to do any drafting. We focus on winning the next day and the next game and that’s how my thought process goes.”

Playing on Sunday's is very important to the second year running back.

In just two seasons, he has missed 14 games due to injury.

Despite whatever scrutiny or criticism that is expressed, Johnson has made it a point to state that he wants to play when healthy.

“This team has welcomed me from the jump. The players this year really looked up to me as someone trying to be a leader and somebody they can depend on. For me obviously with the injury it didn’t quite pan out that way the whole season," he said.

Johnson added, "If I’m able to go I’m always going to go. I’ve been beaten up before plenty of times. I’ll be beat up in the future, but if I can go I always will. I think that’s something you’ve got to inspire through your teammates, so they can give you that same kind of effort.”

Related

What Needs to Happen for Detroit Lions to Draft No. 2?

Lions Lose Eighth Straight, 27-17 to Broncos

Detroit Lions 2020 Opponent Schedule Is Now Fully Set