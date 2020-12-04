Should the Lions Pursue Doug Pederson?

By now, the Detroit Lions firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn is old news.

As offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell takes on the team's head coaching duties, the question remains who should be the next head coach in Detroit.

There are a few names floating around as top candidates, but another name could potentially be added to the mix: Philadelphia Eagles head man Doug Pederson.

Just a few years ago, Pederson, with Nick Foles as his starting quarterback, won a Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots, which at the time employed Patricia as their defensive coordinator.

Pederson was considered one of the top coaches in the entire NFL.

Fast-forward to now, and Pederson appears to be on the hot seat, with the Eagles currently sitting at 3-7-1.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talking with Pederson. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo stated on Twitter earlier in the week that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not too happy with how the season has unfolded.

Garafolo tweeted the Eagles' Monday night loss "will have him [Lurie] seriously assessing his coach's status."

That doesn’t sound anything like a coach with job security.

In a Tuesday press conference, Pederson said he hasn't "been reassured one way or the other" regarding his job status, but did add his relationship with Lurie "is good."

"We communicate a lot throughout the week," Pederson said. "We have our typical weekly meeting, and cover a lot of ground.”

Obviously, the Super Bowl-winning coach would have to be fired to be a part of the Lions' coaching search.

Still, for the Lions, bringing in a coach with Pederson’s resume is enticing. There aren’t many coaches on the market that have recently won the big game.

It is important to note that the Eagles have had some of the worst injury luck in the league the past couple of seasons.

Quarterback Carson Wentz went from an MVP candidate to replaceable status in no time. With receivers being unable to stay healthy, a poor run game and an aging offensive line, things have really fallen apart quickly.

At this point, it’s all speculation. But, Pederson could be a hot commodity on the open market, and the Lions should be interested if he's available.

More from SI All Lions:

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

How Many Games Will Lions Win Under Darrell Bevell?

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Bears

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.