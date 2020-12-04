SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Should the Lions Pursue Doug Pederson?

Logan Lamorandier

By now, the Detroit Lions firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn is old news. 

As offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell takes on the team's head coaching duties, the question remains who should be the next head coach in Detroit. 

There are a few names floating around as top candidates, but another name could potentially be added to the mix: Philadelphia Eagles head man Doug Pederson.

Just a few years ago, Pederson, with Nick Foles as his starting quarterback, won a Super Bowl, defeating the New England Patriots, which at the time employed Patricia as their defensive coordinator.

Pederson was considered one of the top coaches in the entire NFL. 

Fast-forward to now, and Pederson appears to be on the hot seat, with the Eagles currently sitting at 3-7-1.

USATSI_15264649_168388382_lowres
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talking with Pederson. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo stated on Twitter earlier in the week that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not too happy with how the season has unfolded. 

Garafolo tweeted the Eagles' Monday night loss "will have him [Lurie] seriously assessing his coach's status."

That doesn’t sound anything like a coach with job security.

In a Tuesday press conference, Pederson said he hasn't "been reassured one way or the other" regarding his job status, but did add his relationship with Lurie "is good."

"We communicate a lot throughout the week," Pederson said. "We have our typical weekly meeting, and cover a lot of ground.”

Obviously, the Super Bowl-winning coach would have to be fired to be a part of the Lions' coaching search. 

Still, for the Lions, bringing in a coach with Pederson’s resume is enticing. There aren’t many coaches on the market that have recently won the big game.

It is important to note that the Eagles have had some of the worst injury luck in the league the past couple of seasons. 

Quarterback Carson Wentz went from an MVP candidate to replaceable status in no time. With receivers being unable to stay healthy, a poor run game and an aging offensive line, things have really fallen apart quickly.

At this point, it’s all speculation. But, Pederson could be a hot commodity on the open market, and the Lions should be interested if he's available.

More from SI All Lions:

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

How Many Games Will Lions Win Under Darrell Bevell?

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Bears

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
The Karras Gamble
The Karras Gamble

No.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Was Duped by Matt Patricia

Read more on Jim Caldwell's appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast"

John Maakaron

by

carlo12

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Lions General Manager

Read more on former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman's candidacy for the general manager vacancy.

Vito Chirco

by

tanner1919

How Many Games Will Lions Win Under Darrell Bevell?

Read more on how many games the Lions will win under interim head coach Darrell Bevell

Daniel Kelly

by

SpartanSports

4 Players the Detroit Lions Should Consider Trading

Read more on four players the Detroit Lions should consider trading following the 2020 NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

JT2187

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career?

Read more on whether Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can save Matthew Stafford's career

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

Richard Sherman Says Robert Saleh 'Has to Get the Detroit Job'

Read more on why veteran defensive back Richard Sherman believes Robert Saleh is the right choice to become the Detroit Lions next head coach.

John Maakaron

by

BallsDeeep

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Adrian Peterson has noticed a change in Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift

John Maakaron

by

Mr.vokits

Lions' Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 13 injury report released Thursday.

John Maakaron

Quarterback Doesn’t Need To Be High Priority for Lions in 2021 NFL Draft

Read more on why drafting a quarterback doesn't need to be a high priority for the Lions in 2021

Logan Lamorandier

by

LF3000