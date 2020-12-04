SI.com
Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

John Maakaron

The decision to move on from former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has come back to haunt the organization. 

Detroit went 36-28, and made two playoff appearances during Caldwell's four seasons at the helm.

Former NFL head coach and current NBC Sports broadcaster Tony Dungy is still in shock at the comments that were made by Martha Ford when Caldwell was dismissed after the 2017 season.

"Just listen to Ms. Ford's press conference when she let him go. That was the most unbelievable thing I have ever heard," Dungy said. "Hey, our locker room is better, we've got great direction, we've won more games than we've had over any three-year period of time in the last 40 years, our city is better (and) our players believe in him. But, we are going in another direction. Come on. That says a lot right there."

Dungy explained why Caldwell got a raw deal in Detroit and that if Detroit had chosen to operate like the Pittsburgh Steelers, they may not have struggled as much over the past three seasons.

Now that the job is open again after Sheila Ford Hamp fired Matt Patricia, does Dungy think Caldwell should be brought back to Motown? 

"If I were them, I would bring Jim Caldwell back, and say hopefully we can fix this thing," he said.

Comments (4)
Kylie871
Kylie871

I would take Caldwell back is dingy would sign on as gm

Da Ti
Da Ti

I respect Mr. Dungy he should know the Lions can't backtrack on this one. He does know, and I know he knows. I believe many fans also know what both Mr. Dungy and I know. I know you know. If many people read this and pass on to their friends, soon everyone will know.

kidshelleen51
kidshelleen51

Caldwell always had that deer in the headlights look about him. He was okay but I can't see him getting them to the top.

