Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At the Top of Lions List

San Fransisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh checks off a lot of boxes that potential owners and general managers will be clamoring for when the next round of hiring in the NFL takes place.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky reviewed the film of the 49er's 23-20 victory over the Rams last week and came away feeling that Saleh is worthy of being at the top of potential candidate lists of teams looking for a new head coach.