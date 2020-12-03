Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Every player handles a brain injury differently.

In the past, professional athletes would rush to get back out on the playing field, knowing their livelihood was at stake.

In recent years, the awareness has drastically grown regarding the long-term impact of repeated brain injuries.

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, is a brain condition associated with repeated trauma to the head. It is also associated with the development of dementia.

Potential symptoms of CTE are problems with thinking and memory, personality changes and behavioral changes which include depression and irritability.

Rookie D'Andre Swift's recovery from his concussion has been difficult to watch for his teammate Adrian Peterson.

Peterson said during his media session Thursday that Swift hasn't been himself since suffering a brain injury.

He conveyed that the rookie running back hasn't had the same energy level and that it has been a challenge to watch.

"It's unfortunate that he's dealing with this and something that he's going through. When I see him, I'm always picking his brain, checking in on his health and how he's feeling. Is he improving? That's the most important thing," Peterson said. "To kind of see him not being himself, that energy level, when you see him not being the same because of what he's dealing with, it hurts because I want to see him be successful. We miss him out there, as well."

Peterson added, "Encourage them to be smart. You put that in perspective, and realize what's most important. That's making sure that you're completely healthy and you're good."

