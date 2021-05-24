Lions Add Depth to Offensive Line, Sign Offensive Tackle

Sports Illustrated home
Lions Add Depth to Offensive Line, Sign Ex-Broncos Offensive Tackle

Detroit Lions announce signing of offensive tackle Darrin Paulo.
The Detroit Lions will have 90-men on their roster when organized team activities begin on Tuesday.

It was announced on Monday that offensive tackle Darrin Paulo has signed with the team, adding some additional depth on the offensive line.

The New Orleans Saints initially signed Paulo as a college free agent before being waived last August.

After going undrafted following his collegiate career, Paulo spent 2020 on the Broncos’ practice squad. 

During his collegiate career, Paulo played in 53 games for the Utah Utes, starting 26 at the right tackle position. 

During his senior campaign, he earned first-team all-conference honors as a left tackle in 2019.

At the offensive tackle positions, Detroit will feature Penei Sewell, who projects to be Detroit's starter at right tackle. 

Taylor Decker, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $60-million contract, is likely slotted as Detroit's left tackle. 

Tyrell Crosby, who has been the subject of trade rumors, is likely set to have a reserve role, if he remains on the roster when the season begins. 

The Lions also have Dan Skipper and Matt Nelson, who likely will again serve in reserve roles.

