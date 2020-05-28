Lions Team Doctor Concerned about Second Wave of Coronavirus

Memorial Day weekend saw residents of Michigan and Americans across the country gather in large groups.

Viral videos have spread online showing Americans not taking the social distancing policies as seriously as possible.

As the NFL is heading towards the next phase of the offseason, a Detroit Lions team physician is expressing the United States and professional sports are not out of the woods quite yet.

Team doctor Asheesh Bedi appeared on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” and relayed major concerns and reservations about a second wave of the pandemic affecting the NFL football season in the fall.

“I think it’s a real concern,” Bedi said. “And obviously that would be incredibly devastating not just for sports and seasons, but for the economy and so many facets of our life. I think that’s why it’s so critical that our behavior in the upcoming months will have such a critical influence on what we’re seeing in the following months.”

Like many have already, Bedi indicated that he doesn't want Americans to let their guard down when restrictions are lifted by various states across the country.

“I think as we start to see things loosen a bit and feeling like that first wave is behind us that we absolutely recognize that we can’t let our guard down,” Bedi expressed.

“As we get a better sense of how frequently and rapidly we can do that for team and personnel, that’ll give us real-time knowledge if a person is a so-called under investigation or a COVID-positive case, and then that gives you the ability to rapidly contact-trace them and to contain that potential infection."

Related

Lions and Patriots Have Discussed Joint Practices

Buy or Sell: Kenny Golladay Should Become Highest Paid WR in NFL

Why Guard Joe Dahl Deserves Your Respect

Why CB Justin Coleman Must Have a Rebound Season in 2020

Lions Should Decline West Virginia Training Camp Invite