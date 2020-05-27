AllLions
Why Joe Dahl Deserves Your Respect

Vito Chirco

The left side of the Lions' offensive line could be in very solid shape entering the 2020 season and not just because of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker, but also because of fifth-year guard Joe Dahl.

Both Dahl and Decker were drafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, but had very different expectations entering the league.

Decker was the Lions' first-round pick at No. 16 overall out of football powerhouse Ohio State, while Dahl wasn't taken until the fifth round at No. 151 overall out of Washington State -- a school which will never be mistaken for being a dominant football program.

Also, Decker has started in every game he's suited up in (a total of 55 games), while Dahl has made just 17 starts in 35 games at a variety of spots along Detroit's offensive line and even at fullback.

Dahl did start in 13 games at left guard a year ago, though, before being put on injured reserve for the final three contests with back and knee ailments.

He beat out rotational guard Kenny Wiggins for the starting left guard spot last year in training camp, and showcased why he deserved the job throughout the entirety of the 2019 campaign.

With little-to-no expectations for the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder, he put together a very solid year.

He allowed just three sacks, and according to Pro Football Focus, graded out as the 26th-best guard.

Along with Decker, he provided the Lions with one of the best pass-blocking left sides in the entire NFL.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wisely inked Dahl to a two-year extension prior to the start of last season. It includes a $1.1 million base salary for the upcoming season and a base salary of $1.4M in 2021.  

You can't beat those contract numbers, especially when you consider that Dahl's asking price would likely have gone up if Quinn had waited until the conclusion of the 2019 campaign to negotiate new contract terms.

If Dahl improves upon his '19 performance or simply repeats it, he'll once again be a huge bargain for the organization, in a year in which Quinn & Co. direly need to right the ship in Motown.

