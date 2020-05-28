AllLions
Buy or Sell: WR Kenny Golladay Should Become Highest-Paid WR in NFL

John Maakaron

This offseason, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is in line to receive a hefty raise in annual salary.

The emerging star wide receiver will only count $2.3 million against the cap in the final year of his contract in 2020.

When will Detroit look to offer big money for the 26-year-old?

“All of these contracts when we get up to this level are challenging, and I think there is mutual interest of Kenny wanting to be here long-term,” Quinn said in a recent webinar for the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation. “So, that is something we’ll work into the summer and training camp and see what happens there.”

Detroit has previously signed high-profile players, like Matthew Stafford and Darius Slay, to extensions in the months of August and September. 

“We feel good about where Kenny is,” Quinn commented. “He was a third-round pick three years ago that’s really blossomed.”

According to Over the Cap, here are the highest-paid wide receivers heading into the 2020 NFL season:

  • 1.) Falcons WR Julio Jones: $22 million
  • 2.) Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: $20 million
  • 3.) Saints WR Michael Thomas: $19.3 million
  • 4.) Bengals WR A.J. Green: $18.2 million
  • 5.) Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: $18 million

Does Golladay deserve in excess of $22 million per season?

By all accounts, he is expected to produce a strong season statistically with a healthy Matthew Stafford returning under center. 

The challenge of handing out such a massive contract will be keeping the rest of the roster intact, especially if the organization decides to also give Stafford another extension. 

While Golladay is certainly worth securing for many years to come, Quinn & Co. should be aiming to make the fourth-year wide receiver at least among the five highest-paid wideouts in the league.

