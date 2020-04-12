AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Trade with Chargers in Athletic's Nearly Perfect Mock Draft

John Maakaron

In the latest seven-round mock draft released by The Athletic Detroit, the Lions are trading down and accepting an offer from the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Detroit agrees to trade the No. 3 pick to the Chargers for No. 6 and No. 37 in this year’s draft, plus a pick in the 2021 draft.

With pick No. 6, the Detroit Lions select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. 

With pick No. 35, the Lions address the interior of the defensive line by selecting defensive tackle Marlon Davidson from Auburn. 

Nick Baumgarnder explains, "I like the idea of trying to get an interior defensive line presence and an edge prospect in the second. I think on the inside, it’d either be Davidson or TCU’s Ross Blacklock here. Both are powerful guys who have been applauded for their work ethic, leadership and dedication to football. And if Epenesa is there at either of these picks, the Lions could be intrigued."

Pick No. 37 - RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State 

Pick No. 67 - EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah 

Pick: No. 85  WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina 

Pick No. 109 - OG Ben Bredeson, Michigan 

Pick: No. 149 - CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State 

**This is the only pick most SI All Lions Staff disagreed with. Scott had problems at MSU and did not deliver his final season for the Spartans. Lions can find better depth in the secondary than Scott.

Pick No. 166 - LB Jacob Phillips, LSU 

Pick: No. 182 - TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech 

Pick No. 235 - S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Related

Ranking 10 Second-Year Detroit Lions 

Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions' Ailing Pass Rush

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions Strict Regime Doesn't Work

Ex-Lions explain why the Lions regime simply didn't work for them and why it cost the Lions victories

John Maakaron

by

Rickithebear

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

In his debut piece for SI All Lions, Dakota Brecht opines on why cornerback Amani Oruwariye will be vital to the Detroit Lions' secondary in 2020

Dakota Brecht

by

medevacdic22

Ranking 10 Second-Year Detroit Lions

These 10 second-year players should contribute more for the Lions in the 2020 season

Logan Lamorandier

Nittany Lions Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions Ailing Pass Rush

Read why Penn State EDGE rusher Yetur Gross-Matos could help Detroit's ailing defense

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

4 Positives for Lions' Defense Headed into 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides four positives for the Detroit Lions' defense headed into 2020

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Jalen Rose Says 'Tua's a Guy that Can Bring Us a Parade'

Jalen Rose makes the case for the Detroit Lions to draft quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

by

Ramseyd

4 Players Lions Should Sign from XFL

These four ex-XFL players would help the Detroit Lions if acquired

John Maakaron

Lions Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement in Dr. Roto's SI Mock Draft

Fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the Lions trading down with the Miami Dolphins

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

All Lions: Where Does Matthew Stafford Rank among Best Quarterbacks in NFL Today?

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the best Detroit Lions pieces from the around the web in this Friday edition of "All Lions"

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Better Fit: DE A.J. Epenesa or DE Marlon Davidson?

Which defensive end would fit better in Detroit's defensive scheme?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain