Lions Trade with Chargers in Athletic's Nearly Perfect Mock Draft

In the latest seven-round mock draft released by The Athletic Detroit, the Lions are trading down and accepting an offer from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Detroit agrees to trade the No. 3 pick to the Chargers for No. 6 and No. 37 in this year’s draft, plus a pick in the 2021 draft.

With pick No. 6, the Detroit Lions select Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah.

With pick No. 35, the Lions address the interior of the defensive line by selecting defensive tackle Marlon Davidson from Auburn.

Nick Baumgarnder explains, "I like the idea of trying to get an interior defensive line presence and an edge prospect in the second. I think on the inside, it’d either be Davidson or TCU’s Ross Blacklock here. Both are powerful guys who have been applauded for their work ethic, leadership and dedication to football. And if Epenesa is there at either of these picks, the Lions could be intrigued."

Pick No. 37 - RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Pick No. 67 - EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah

Pick: No. 85 WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Pick No. 109 - OG Ben Bredeson, Michigan

Pick: No. 149 - CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

**This is the only pick most SI All Lions Staff disagreed with. Scott had problems at MSU and did not deliver his final season for the Spartans. Lions can find better depth in the secondary than Scott.

Pick No. 166 - LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

Pick: No. 182 - TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

Pick No. 235 - S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

