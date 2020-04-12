Ranking 10 Second-Year Detroit Lions

As the Detroit Lions approach the 2020 season, there are many younger players who will need to take the next step in their development. None more so than the players on the roster who are entering their second year.

Now that their rookie year is completed, expectations have become elevated, and the excuse of being "young" begins to dwindle.

The Lions had plenty of rookies contribute in their disappointing 2019 season. In a critical year for the general manager Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia, it's now on their up-and-coming draft picks to become the players they were drafted to be.

Let's rank the Lions second-year players in terms of who will need to step up the most this upcoming season.

10. CB Michael Jackson



More known for his familiar name than his play, Jackson is often a forgotten man on the Lions roster. Remember, the Dallas Cowboys spent a fifth-round pick on him last year and tried to store him on their practice squad. The Lions scooped him up and kept him on the 53-man roster for the rest of the season.

It's unlikely that Jackson will ever receive significant action, but he obviously has some traits the Lions like about him.

9. Safety C.J. Moore



Moore actually played in all 16 games for the Lions his rookie season. After going undrafted, he was able to squeeze his way onto the roster due to his special team value.

He only played on defense in a pinch, but considering how the Lions added plenty of other special teamers in free agency, it might be tough for Moore to make the 2020 roster. If the Lions draft another safety as well, his chances diminish further.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

8. TE Isaac Nauta



Nauta is another who may see increased playing time due to a player in front of him leaving. No more Logan Thomas has opened up the third tight end spot. Not overly important, but the Lions did use Thomas a fair amount last year.

If Nauta can take some of Thomas' snaps as well as line up at fullback here and there like he did when Nick Bawden went down with an injury last season, he could carve out a nice little role on the team.

7. RB Ty Johnson



Johnson displayed a little bit of his home-run ability towards the end of the season. Even when he did have a couple of nice runs throughout the year, they always seemed to be called back due to penalty. In all likelihood, the Lions will draft another running back this upcoming season and will push Johnson back down the depth chart.

Even if that does happen, there is no more J.D. McKissic to compete with anymore for that change-of-pace receiving back role.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

6. LB Jahlani Tavai



Tavai played plenty a season ago and did a decent job. It wasn't anything spectacular for a second-round selection, but you could say he was probably the best linebacker on the team.

Then again, that's not saying much. The reason Tavai is so low on this list is the Lions have a very crowed linebacker room. He definitely will be a big part of their defensive gameplan, but you do wonder how the whole linebacker rotation will work itself out. There is a pretty good chance Tavai's role doesn't necessarily increase from a season ago.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

5. OG Beau Benzschawel



Benzschawel wasn't drafted by the Lions but he was a top priority free agent signing. Despite not playing a single offensive snap in the regular season and being the worst graded offensive linemen on the entire Lions roster in the preseason, many would like Benzschawel to get a crack at the starting job. Graham Glasgow left for greener pastures and there is currently a gaping hole at the right guard spot.

After a solid college career, there are some expectations that Benzschawel can be the guy to step up and fill the void. That could change quickly if the Lions were to draft somebody. Never the less, Benzschawel has a golden opportunity.

4. EDGE Austin Bryant



Bryant was a fourth-round pick last year and barely even played his rookie season. Mostly due to injury, Bryant struggled to find the field. While in college, Bryant lined up at down defensive end, but in the Lions scheme, it appears they are grooming him to be a stand-up JACK linebacker. Given that Devon Kennard is no longer on the team, Byant could see plenty more playing time by default.

It's very possible and likely the Lions will use more of a rotation of their linebackers on the edge, though. No matter the case, Bryant was a mid-round pick and not only needs to contribute to help the Lions anemic pass rush but to also secure a job in the league moving forward.

3. S Will Harris



Harris ended up playing quite a bit his rookie season after the Lions traded away Quandre Diggs. Needless to say, he is plenty athletic, but Harris was never labeled as a deep safety in the pre-draft process with his lack of ball-production and relatively low instincts on the backend. Oddly enough, were did the Lions decide to use Harris the most in 2019? You guessed it -- as a deep safety.

Now with the addition of Duron Harmon, who is a true single-high type of safety, Harris could potentially move into Tavon Wilson's old role closer to the line of scrimmage. The Lions use a ton of three-safety sets and Harris will essentially be a starter, hopefully in a position that is better suited for his skill set.

2. CB Amani Oruwariye

As it stands right now, Oruwariye is looking to be in a battle to start for that second cornerback spot. Despite showing some flashes a season ago, there were some pretty big growing pains as well. Remember, Rashaan Melvin wasn't exactly considered a great corner by any means, but he was still able to regain his starting spot over Oruwariye after he recovered from injury.

Oruwariye was only a fifth-round pick, so expectations should be a little lower. Considering many draftniks thought he would be drafted much higher -- myself included -- it's fair to say that he has the traits to be a decent starter. He may not ever get a better opportunity at more playing time than he does now.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

1. TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson being the Lions 2019 first-round selection is obviously going to top this list. The tight end position has a notoriously steep learning curve, but if Hockenson can even be half the player he was in week 1, the Lions will be in good shape.

Hopefully, another offseason of weight training will help him become that dominant blocker many thought he can become.

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Yetur Gross-Matos Could Help Lions' Ailing Pass Rush

Why CB Amani Oruwariye Will Be Vital to Lions' Secondary in 2020

Darius Slay and Quandre Diggs Explain Why Lions' Strict Regime Doesn't Work