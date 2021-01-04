Marvin Jones Jr. Says Lions 'Accustomed' to Bad Calls: 'It Sucks'

Detroit Lions have been on the wrong end of numerous bad calls from NFL referees.

Playing for the Detroit Lions is no easy feat.

Not only do players have to deal with the losing history of the organization, but they also have to deal with fan scrutiny on a daily basis and ridicule from opponents who talk trash during games.

One aspect of Lions games that has been drawing the ire of supporters has been the constant negative influence of league officials that has impacted the outcomes of games.

In Week 17 against the Vikings, officials made two more brutal calls that may have been among the two worst in league history.

It has gotten so bad that members of the Lions' roster are simply used to it.

Par for the course when playing for Detroit.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. explained following the game that he was puzzled why his third touchdown of the game was overturned.

"When they stopped everything and they were like, ‘It’s under review.' I’m like, ‘Literally, why?' It sucks because we’ve become accustomed to calls like that here. I don’t know why, but it is what it is," he said.

He added, "I asked them, I said, ‘You just tell me right now, why would it be overturned?’ And he was like, ‘Well, you know, they said that when you caught the ball and when you hit the ground, the ball moved.’ So, I’m like, ‘Okay, did it touch the ground? Just simply, did it touch the ground? No.’ I know it didn’t touch the ground. So, why did you overturn it? It’s just stuff like that. It is what it is. But, yeah, it took me by surprise. That’s all you can say. It is what it is.”

Will Jones return to the Lions in 2021?

In the final game of his five-year contract with the Lions, Jones recorded eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

He will certainly be viewed as one of the most productive signings of former general manager Bob Quinn.

The ninth-year wideout will now enter free agency, and could possibly leave Detroit for greener pastures.

"You never really know. Anything could happen, so you don’t rule anything out or whatever. But, it was a great moment between No. 9 (Matthew Stafford) and No. 11 (Jones). Moments that we’ve become accustomed to, great moments with him definitely," Jones said. "He’s one of a kind. It was just a special moment. They tried to take it away from us, but they couldn’t.”

