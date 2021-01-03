Worst Call in NFL History Aids Vikings in 37-35 Win against Lions

Read more on the Detroit Lions' loss to the Minnesota Vikings

If there is one thing supporters of the Lions can count on, it's bad calls from the referees.

A controversial call early in the fourth quarter -- a roughing-the-passer call made against safety Tracy Walker -- may be among the worst calls that have gone against the Lions in franchise history and quite possibly in NFL history, too.

Detroit's beleaguered defense was able to stop the Vikings on their first two offensive possessions, but a special teams error -- a Jamal Agnew fumbled punt return -- gave the ball back to Kirk Cousins and Minnesota's offense in prime field position.

Romeo Okwara secured his 10th sack of the season, and Detroit's defense limited the damage, forcing a three-and-out.

Detroit opened the scoring on its second offensive possession.

Wideout Marvin Jones Jr., who is set to become a free agent, was on the receiving end of a 43-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford. Unfortunately, Matt Prater missed the extra-point try.

Jones' touchdown was his 35th score with the organization, moving the talented wideout into a tie for third-most in franchise history.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota's offense marched down the field for the go-ahead touchdown on its next possession, as Cousins led Minnesota on an eight-play, 70-yard drive.

Running back Alexander Mattison, who was starting in place of the injured Dalvin Cook, took a swing pass on fourth down, and quickly scampered past Jahlani Tavai and Tracy Walker into the end zone.

Stafford, who battled numerous injuries this season, did not display lingering side-effects from his ankle injury in the Week 17 contest. He threw a dart to rookie wideout Quintez Cephus to give Detroit the 13-7 lead early in the second quarter.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, Ameer Abdullah only recorded two touchdowns -- both of which came against Detroit. Abdullah's four-yard touchdown reception from Cousins gave the Vikings a 14-13 lead.

Matt Prater's 59th career field goal of 50-plus yards gave the Lions back the lead and made NFL history, as the veteran kicker passed Sebastian Janikowski (58) for the most from that distance in NFL history.

Minnesota found the end zone once more before halftime.

It came on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Chad Beebe, with 0:04 to play in the half.

It gave the Vikings a 21-16 halftime advantage.

Detroit only needed 0:51 in the third quarter to retake the lead, 23-21.

Stafford found Jones Jr. for a 26-yard touchdown reception.

According to the Lions' PR department, with the touchdown pass, Stafford topped 45,000 passing yards in his career.

Stafford reached 45,000 passing yards in only 165 career games, the fewest needed to hit the mark in NFL history.

Mattison's second touchdown along with a Bailey "chip-shot" field goal gave Minnesota the 31-23 lead.

Detroit cut it to 31-29 on an Adrian Peterson two-yard scamper, but was unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt.

Early in the fourth quarter, Detroit seemingly stopped Minnesota on a fourth-and-goal play, when officials inexcusably called Walker for a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Minnesota took advantage, and extended its lead to 37-29 on a keeper from one yard out by Cousins.

D'Andre Swift's two-yard touchdown run brought Detroit within two, 37-35, but the two-point conversion attempt went for naught.

With the loss, Detroit ends the 2020 season with a 5-11 record, and will continue its search for its next head coach and general manager heading into the offseason.

