Detroit Lions Will Have Pick No. 7 in 2021 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions loss to the Minnesota Vikings ensured a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After a disappointing 5-11 finish to their 2020 season, the Detroit Lions have secured the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Heading into Week 17, Detroit could have fallen out of the Top-10 had they defeated the Vikings.

After the loss, Detriot could have moved up even further had either Houston or Philadelphia been able to secure victories.

With both teams having lost their season finales, Detroit will now have a Top-10 pick for the third consecutive season.

In 2019, Detroit selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the 8th overall pick, and cornerback Jeff Okudah was selected in 2020 with the 3rd overall pick.

2021 Detroit Lions opponents revealed

The specific dates and times of the NFL schedule are typically released in April.

As of now, 16 of Detroit's 17 opponents they will play next season have been identified.

The NFL is reportedly expected to add a 17th game in 2021, pending final approval by the league's owners.

Home: Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore

Away: Atlanta, Seattle, Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Los Angles Rams

TBD: Denver

