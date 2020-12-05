Known for making big plays, wide receiver Marvin Hall's time in Detroit appears to be coming to an end.

According to an NFL Network report, Detroit is planning to waive the speedy wideout.

"Detroit wants to give some of the younger guys a look. Hall could garner interest on waivers," tweeted NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.



In 11 games this season, Hall has secured 17 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

The veteran wideout became popular in town, as a result of his speed and propensity to catch the deep ball.

Unfortunately, he also struggled with drops and inconsistency in interim head coach Darrell Bevell's offense.

Detroit is likely planning to get an extended look at 2020 fifth-round draft pick Quintez Cephus down the stretch.

The Lions travel this weekend to Soldier Field to take on a Chicago Bears team that has lost five consecutive games.

Chicago (5-6) is on its worst losing streak since it lost five consecutive games back in 2017 under then head coach John Fox.

More from SI All Lions:

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

How Many Games Will Lions Win Under Darrell Bevell?

Peterson Says Swift Hasn't Been Himself Since Suffering Concussion

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.