Guard Damien Lewis Would Be Monster Addition to Lions Offensive Line

John Maakaron

LSU enjoyed a historic season in 2019, capturing a National Championship with a 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Guard Damien Lewis was part of an offensive line unit that won The Joe Moore Award, recognizing one of the most dominant offensive lines in recent memory.

Speaking on a conference call Wednesday, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper told reporters Detroit could address the linebacker position or help on the interior of the offensive line with their second-round pick.

“If you look at it right now. Maybe you would look at an outside linebacker or maybe an interior offensive lineman. I think that would be a spot to look at in Round 2," Kiper said Wednesday. 

“If you look at guys who could be there at that point. I like Robert Hunt, out of Louisiana-Lafayette, who is a tackle-guard. Ben Bredeson, Michigan, is another one, Damien Lewis, LSU. I think there are some options there.”

At 6-foot-2, 327 pounds, Lewis would be a monster addition to Detroit's offensive line. 

With Graham Glasgow's departure in free agency, Detroit's offensive line is in search of a replacement to aid Detroit's underachieving rushing attack.

“Thick and powerful,” The Draft Network's Joe Marino said. “Dominates in drive block situations. Love the way he unlocks his hips and accelerates his feet to create vertical push and widen run lanes. Aggressive worker in the run game but does a great job of staying controlled. Sets a consistent base and generally plays with low pads which helps him take over if his hands are fit.”

