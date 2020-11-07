The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings square off on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Basically, every game played is a must-win for the Lions in order to remain in the playoff hunt and for head coach Matt Patricia to make a case for coming back for another season.

In this week's mailbag, we touch on plenty of things, including Everson Griffen’s impact on the Lions, whether Kenny Golladay should get paid and how the wide receivers will be used in the absence of the star wideout.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) Which unit/individual has shown the biggest improvement thus far? -- @DukeTomato_

Answer: Amani Oruwariye. He demonstrated flashes last year in limited playing time during his rookie campaign in the NFL.

This season, he has been much more consistent, and isn’t having nearly as many coverage lapses.

Currently, he is only allowing a 69.1 passer rating when targeted, with zero touchdowns given up in 2020.

2.) Does Quintez Cephus get significant playing time? Where would he line up? -- @5xs_the_density

A: When Golladay was out for the first two games of the season, it was mostly Cephus who benefited in terms of snaps. However, Marvin Hall was the main guy when Golladay left last week’s game due to injury.

Hall put up over 100 receiving yards with extended playing time, and might get even more against the Vikings.

If that’s the case, it would mean Cephus will not play as much. Cephus should see the field much more, but Hall may lead between the two for playing time.

The Lions have used Cephus almost solely on the outside -- much like Golladay.

Hall is a little more versatile, though, as he can also line up in the slot, and is speedier.

3.) Will Everson Griffen make an immediate impact on defense? -- @cbfromdcc

A: They need him now more than ever, with the injury to Trey Flowers. I think the Lions brought in Griffen for his pass-rushing ability. That's not necessarily something that takes time to develop.

Keeping expectations in check, this isn't the same Griffen from a few years ago.

But, at age 32, he still has some juice left.

So, long story short, I don't think it should take long for him to get up to speed.

4.) How do you legitimately feel about our chances of competing for a wildcard spot? -- @ZachRoach15

A: Not great.

Can they maybe compete to be in the wildcard race? Sure.

Are they good enough to beat any teams in the playoff? Probably not.

I think the Lions have a below-average team in terms of talent and a coaching staff that is not known for successfully covering up flaws.

They have the capabilities of beating some bad teams, but will likely lose to teams with a winning record.

So, the Lions are the definition of an average NFL football team.

5.) Give Kenny Golladay his money or not? -- @kingdaved

It all depends on what Golladay is asking for.

The Lions still have the franchise tag in their back pocket, as well. They can’t just let him walk for nothing.

However, receiver is one of the easier positions to replace, and teams can still win without breaking the bank at the position.

With the salary cap likely decreasing next year, this isn’t the old days where contracts go up every season.

The absolute highest I would be willing to pay Golladay is $18 million a year -- which still makes me cringe a little bit.

If he is demanding more, franchise him and try to trade him next season.

