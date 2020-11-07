SI.com
Can Lions Survive Injuries, 'Crazy Week' to Defeat Minnesota Vikings?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions will have to overcome one of their most challenging weeks of the season in order to leave Minnesota with a victory. 

Detroit has dealt with players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, not having Matthew Stafford around at practice and the team will be without two key contributors. 

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay and defensive end Trey Flowers will both miss the game in Minnesota, as they address injuries suffered last week against the Colts. 

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel explained how this week has the been the most unusual week of preparations he has seen in his 12-year NFL career.

"Definitely a weird week. There is no doubt about it. But, for me, I'm relishing the role of being the starter. That's what I'm going into this game as, and I prepared all this week," Daniel said on Friday. "I thought we had a really good week of practice, really good communication. We love the game plan, but yeah, I would say by far in 12 years, it's no doubt the craziest week I've ever been apart of."

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Dealing with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19
  • Keys to victory against the Vikings
  • What happened to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offense?
  • Why do the Lions struggle against better opponents?
  • The Lions run game has struggled that past few weeks

