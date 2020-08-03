AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

All Lions: Matt Patricia Pays Tribute to Sports Broadcaster

John Maakaron

Jamie Samuelson became a fixture in the Detroit sports media over the last two decades. 

Whether it be hosting his sports talk radio show or breaking down the trials and tribulations of the Detroit Lions on Fox 2 television, Samuelsen was a cut above the rest. 

Over the weekend, the esteemed journalist and noted Northwestern graduate passed away at the age of 48 after battling colon cancer for the last 19 months. 

Thousands of messages written by loyal listeners appeared online and heartfelt columns were written by friends and colleagues who were in awe of his natural abilities.

On Monday, even Lions head coach Matt Patricia called in on his own to "The Jamie and Stoney Show," to personally share his condolences. 

"I just want to call in and say how sad and sorry I am. I wasn’t really aware of his condition until last week, and then this terrible news came so quickly right after. Just really hit me hard. Jamie’s just an amazing person," Patricia said via 97.1 The Ticket. I had the fortunate blessing to have a couple in-person interactions with him and a couple in a private setting in training camp. Just a larger-than-life personality, just a genuine, wonderful, wonderful guy. Obviously your heart just aches for his wife and for his children and for their family, so just wanted to call in."

Let's take a look now at some other trending Lions stories from around the web on Monday, August 3:

  • John Whiticar of Pride of Detroit wonders what the Lions can expect from wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire reports on what the Lions are getting in new defensive tackle Daylon Mack.
  • Lions reporter Tim Twentyman continues his 2020 training camp preview with a report on the linebacking corps.
  • On the latest edition of "The One Pridecast," Tori Petry interviews team President Rod Wood.

Related

Matthew Stafford Tested Positive for COVID-19

SI Lions Roundtable: Which Lions Starter Should Be Most Worried about Losing Their Job?

Austin Bryant Placed on PUP List

First Look: Detroit Lions Media Day

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will DT Daylon Mack Make the Lions' 53-Man Roster?

Examining whether defensive tackle Daylon Mack will make the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Should Lions QB Matthew Stafford Opt Out of 2020 Season?

Matthew Stafford was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Should he opt out of the NFL season?

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Matthew Stafford Tested Positive for COVID-19

Read more on when Matthew Stafford is able to return to the Allen Park practice facility.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

3 Biggest Lions Training Camp Fan Favorites

Read more on three of the biggest Detroit Lion fan favorites during training camp.

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

First Look: Detroit Lions Media Day

Several members of the Detroit Lions' roster donned their uniforms for media day.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Austin Bryant Placed on NFL PUP List

Read more on the Sunday transactions made by the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Which Lions Starter Should Be Most Worried about Losing Their Job?

Read more on which Detroit Lions starter should be concerned about his NFL starting job?

Vito Chirco

by

ATK49

Matthew Stafford Placed on Reserve/COVID List

Matthew Stafford becomes eighth Detroit Lions player on the NFL reserve/COVID List

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Do the Detroit Lions Have Enough Playmakers?

Can the Detroit Lions' roster make enough key plays to win games this upcoming season?

John Maakaron

by

kpdetroit

Detroit Lions' 2020 Draft Picks All Under Contract

Jashon Cornell has signed his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49