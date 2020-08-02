The Detroit Lions will be without one of their young defensive linemen, as the strength and conditioning portion of training camp gets underway.

The Lions placed defensive end Austin Bryant on the physically unable to perform list Sunday.

Bryant, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was among a group of talented second-year players the organization was hoping would take a step forward this season.

His debut did not occur until the second half of his rookie season, as he rehabbed a torn pectoral muscle.

After his IR stint his rookie campaign, Bryant saw his first NFL action in Week 12 against the Washington Football Team.

He then was inactive for the following two weeks, before playing in the final three weeks of the season.

In total, he only tallied 133 defensive snaps.

Sunday also saw veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison decide to opt out of the 2020 season.

The ex-Packers receiver joined defensive tackle John Atkins as the only two Lions players who have decided not to participate in NFL action this season.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara was placed on the NFI (Non-Football Illness) list, while defensive tackle Daylon Mack was awarded to Detroit on waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

