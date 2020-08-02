AllLions
First Look: Detroit Lions Media Day

John Maakaron

After a week full of COVID-19 testing and virtual meetings, several members of the Detroit Lions' roster were finally able to enter the team's Allen Park practice facility to participate in media day.

New members of the team posed for promotional photographs during a recent photoshoot, including quarterback Chase Daniel, cornerback Desmond Trufant, safety Duron Harmon, running back D'Andre Swift and linebacker Jamie Collins Sr.

Despite wearing No. 6 in the photos, Swift, the ex-Bulldogs running back, cannot actually don this number during the regular season, per NFL rules.

Here's the latest training camp timeline, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: 

  • Days 5-6: Physicals.
  • Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)
  • Day 16: Practice starts.
  • Day 21: First padded practice.

During the first week, defensive tackle John Atkins decided to opt out this season, and eight members of the roster have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of Sunday, the eight members on the reserve list include quarterback Matthew Stafford, tight end Isaac Nauta, cornerback Justin Coleman, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, punter Arryn Siposs, safety Jalen Elliott and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Additionally, newly acquired safety Jayron Kearse was suspended the first three games of the regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

After the group of players that passed the first week's protocols completes its physicals, certain players may be added to the NFL's physically unable to perform list if injuries from the offseason surface.

The next phase of training camp will include strength and conditioning for approximately the next week, before practices actually begin in mid-August.

