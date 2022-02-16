Skip to main content

Matthew Stafford Partying Is Going Viral

Frat Stafford may have made an appearance at the Los Angeles Rams victory parade.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having himself quite the start to his week. 

After winning the Super Bowl on Sunday, Stafford and his family have already visited Disneyland. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams celebrated their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a victory parade. 

The victory parade began at the Shrine Auditorium and ended at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. 

A rally took place in the Coliseum's Olympic Plaza. 

It is believed that the Plaza could hold approximately 20,000 fans. 

"They can unlock any door in LA any day, and it gives me great joy as mayor of the city of LA to declare Los Angeles Rams Day in LA," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, as he presented keys to the city for Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp. 

The 34-year-old quarterback celebrated and shared his thoughts with the onlookers. 

It was quite obvious the Rams new signal-caller was indulging in all of the festivities and all that surrounds being the winning quarterback of the Super Bowl. 

"I'm damn happy to be standing up here with you guys celebrating that s**t," Stafford said. "Come on. Let's go y'all. I'm going to bring a little Southern Hospitality to this. I appreciate y'all so much. You guys have been unbelievable all year. And you know what, we  appreciate you. Let's go."

