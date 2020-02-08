Matthew Stafford 2019 Highlight Video

On Matthew Stafford's 32nd birthday, the team released a highlight video featuring his best moments from the 2019 season.

It was quite the up and down season for Stafford and the rest of the Lions roster.

It is tough to recall, but the team started the season off well. The 2-0-1 start seems like a distant memory, but Detroit defeated the Chargers and Eagles after their disappointing tie against the Arizona Cardinals.

Then the struggles began.

The next two game stretch saw the Lions lose to the Chiefs and Packers.

Against the Chiefs, Detroit played solidly but were simply unable to finish. Detroit's defense held Mahomes without a passing touchdown. Detroit was the only team all season that held Mahomes to zero touchdown passes.

The loss to the Packers was likely the turning point of the season. Detroit battled on the road against their division rival, but two controversial penalties impacted the Lions negatively.

Trey Flowers was called for two illegal-hands-to-the-face penalties that went a long way toward securing a Packers victory.

Another loss to the Vikings occurred prior to the Lions final victory of the season.

The Lions defeated the Giants 31-26 before heading on the road to face the Oakand Raiders.

Stafford's last game of the 2019 season took place in the black hole, and Detroit was defeated 31-24.

After Stafford injured his back, he missed his first NFL game in nearly a decade. When he did not play against the Chicago Bears, his 136-game consecutive starts streak ended.

So did the rest of the Lions season, as Detroit went on to finish the 2019 season 3-12-1. Detroit lost all eight games without Stafford and secured the No. 3 pick in this year's draft.

Stafford finished the 2019 season with 2,499 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

