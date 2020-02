On the latest edition of the SI LionsMaven Podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss Darius Slay's contract demands, which team is best suited to trade draft picks with the Lions and sharing favorite Matthew Stafford memories.

Related

NFL Mock Draft: Lions Trade Down to Select Fifth

3 Teams Lions Should Contact to Trade Down in NFL Draft

Should Lions Pursue LB Jamie Collins?

Lions Fans that Divorced Team Have No Regrets