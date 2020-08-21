Matthew Stafford Learned 'How Much I Loved the Game' Last Season

Last season was among the toughest seasons of Matthew Stafford's professional career.

Through the first eight games of the regular season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was performing at peak levels.

He had a career high passer rating of 106.0, and was on pace for 4,998 passing yards and 38 touchdowns before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a back injury.

Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Friday, Stafford shared what he learned while being away from the football field.

"I learned a lot. I learned probably the most about just how much I love the game. It had been eight or so years since I missed one. Tore me up when I couldn't be out there. I remember thinking I was going to play that week against Chicago. Right before the game, I got the news that I wasn't going to be able to, and it beat me up pretty good," Stafford said.

D'Andre Swift

Stafford and Swift had previously spent time together working out in Georgia prior to the start of training camp.

Stafford commented, "I'm excited about him. He's a sponge right now. Just trying to learn as much as he possibly can. When you hand him the football, you can see the talent. It's there. This class of rookies that we brought it, they're good guys. That's what you need."

Donation to Georgia increases to $1.5 million

An official announcement is expected later on Friday that Stafford's donation to his alma mater will total $1.5 million, funding a new social justice initiative at the University of Georgia.

It was reported last week the donation was $350,000.

“Being able to give back to Georgia and help college kids that -- it’s some of your most formative years, when you’re learning about who you are and who you want to be. We’re lucky to partner with the (Georgia) athletic association, the football team that’s creating an incredible program there. We’re happy to be a part of that," Stafford said.

He added that the donation will be very far-reaching.

"It’s going to help all different kinds of people -- athletes, non-athletes, doesn't matter," he commented. "We’re just trying to make as big an impact as we possibly can, in a time where we feel like it’s extremely relevant to do so.”

Related

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Matthew Stafford Dominates

CB Amani Oruwariye Makes Case to Be Starter Over Jeff Okudah

Will Adjustments Be Made to Lions' Practice Drills?