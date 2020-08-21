SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPolls
Search

Matthew Stafford Learned 'How Much I Loved the Game' Last Season

John Maakaron

Last season was among the toughest seasons of Matthew Stafford's professional career. 

Through the first eight games of the regular season, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was performing at peak levels.

He had a career high passer rating of 106.0, and was on pace for 4,998 passing yards and 38 touchdowns before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a back injury. 

Appearing on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Friday, Stafford shared what he learned while being away from the football field.

"I learned a lot. I learned probably the most about just how much I love the game. It had been eight or so years since I missed one. Tore me up when I couldn't be out there. I remember thinking I was going to play that week against Chicago. Right before the game, I got the news that I wasn't going to be able to, and it beat me up pretty good," Stafford said. 

D'Andre Swift

Stafford and Swift had previously spent time together working out in Georgia prior to the start of training camp.

Stafford commented, "I'm excited about him. He's a sponge right now. Just trying to learn as much as he possibly can. When you hand him the football, you can see the talent. It's there. This class of rookies that we brought it, they're good guys. That's what you need."

Donation to Georgia increases to $1.5 million

An official announcement is expected later on Friday that Stafford's donation to his alma mater will total $1.5 million, funding a new social justice initiative at the University of Georgia.

It was reported last week the donation was $350,000.

“Being able to give back to Georgia and help college kids that -- it’s some of your most formative years, when you’re learning about who you are and who you want to be. We’re lucky to partner with the (Georgia) athletic association, the football team that’s creating an incredible program there. We’re happy to be a part of that," Stafford said.

He added that the donation will be very far-reaching. 

"It’s going to help all different kinds of people -- athletes, non-athletes, doesn't matter," he commented. "We’re just trying to make as big an impact as we possibly can, in a time where we feel like it’s extremely relevant to do so.”

Related

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Matthew Stafford Dominates

CB Amani Oruwariye Makes Case to Be Starter Over Jeff Okudah

Will Adjustments Be Made to Lions' Practice Drills?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 2

Here are six takeaways from the Detroit Lions' second day of padded training camp practice.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Latest Criticism of Detroit Lions Is Pointless

As ex-Lions players continue to criticize their former team, read more about the negative impact of their constant gripes.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 3 Live Blog

Make sure to check in regularly for all your Detroit Lions training camp news, updates, videos and highlights.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Will Adjustments Be Made to Lions' Practice Drills?

Read more on the potential impact of Jashon Cornell's injury on the practice drills conducted by the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Amani Oruwariye Makes Case to Be Starter over Jeff Okudah

Read more on the emergence of Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 3

Here are six takeaways from the Detroit Lions' third day of padded training camp practice.

Vito Chirco

Reasons Why Lions Should Not Extend Taylor Decker

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his reasons for why the Detroit Lions should not extend Taylor Decker

Daniel Kelly

Kenny Golladay Tells Glover Quin: 'Nine Got That Dog in Him'

Read more of the recap of Kenny Golladay's appearance on Glover Quin's YouTube show.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matthew Stafford Sets Standard for Teammates to Follow

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia explains how important it is for Matthew Stafford to set an example for his teammates.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Lions Re-Signed Wide Receiver Chris Lacy

Wide receiver Chris Lacy has rejoined the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1