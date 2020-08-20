Detroit Lions Training Camp: Matthew Stafford Dominates

Since returning to the practice field following two severe back injuries, Matthew Stafford has seamlessly transitioned to once again leading the football team he has commanded since 2009.

In practice Thursday, Stafford displayed all the traits that would have electrified fans, had they been allowed to attend practice this week.

He was observed regularly zipping passes to receivers, and his deep tosses were amazingly accurate and thrown perfectly -- as he even connected with tight end Jesse James very early Thursday morning.

The chemistry has clearly been established with Marvin Jones Jr., Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson.

Stafford even challenged rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah -- who performed much better Thursday -- and connected with Jones on a beautifully thrown deep pass along the right sideline.

"That sort of leadership and the command that he has of the offense and the way that he can run it at a high tempo and get it corrected or get it adjusted or make changes on the field based on what he sees against the defense, you know that does put a lot of pressure on the defense," head coach Matt Patricia said about Detroit's franchise quarterback.

No question, the biggest determining factor of Detroit's success in 2020 will be Stafford remaining healthy and performing well in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's system.

Based on Thursday's performance, it's time to get excited.

