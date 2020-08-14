SI.com
Matthew Stafford Donates $350,000 to University of Georgia

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly, along with Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart and his wife Mary Beth, have endowed $500,000 to a social justice program supporting Georgia student-athletes. 

"These gifts will help the Athletic Association educate, implement dynamic programming, and execute service opportunities to achieve our, those being to foster critical consciousness, cultural competence and further developing change within our athletic association and our current community,” said Georgia director of athletics Greg McGarity.

“I am grateful to Matthew Stafford and Coach Kirby Smart for their generous gifts to fund this important initiative and am excited about the opportunity the program presents for us to promote an inclusive culture among our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” added Georgia president Jere Morehead.

During the global pandemic, Stafford and his wife have donated $100,000 to two local groups: Forgotten Harvest and the Detroit Public Schools.

"Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we're in," Stafford said via the team's website. "Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas.

"We're trying to help out what is home to us, and what's been home to us for 12 years."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

He has poured so much into the Metro-Detroit area. Really a kind family

