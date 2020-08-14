SI.com
Matt Patricia Discusses Adjusted Calendar with No Preseason Games

John Maakaron

If the Detroit Lions were operating in a normal scenario, Matt Patricia & Co. would have spent this weekend reviewing game tape of the Lions' first preseason game against the New England Patriots. 

With the modified schedule, actual on-field work has started this week, and will ramp up in the next seven days of training camp. 

One of the most intriguing aspects of this training camp will be all of the adjustments that will need to be made in terms of on-field workouts, installing new plays and evaluating potential free agents. 

During a video conference Friday, Patricia discussed what timetable he will be attempting to follow in preparation for the team's first regular season game against the Chicago Bears.

"We've spaced it out accordingly, and kind of put it at that target point of the third preseason game to make sure that everything is kind of being installed, so that we can go through and run and prepare to approach that week like we normally would and put the emphasis on getting ready for the season," he said.

He added, "We backtracked it from that standpoint, and made sure that we got everything. I think certainly part of it is having a conversation with the coaches and the players -- maybe in some instances less is more and just try to get really good at a couple of things, as opposed to try to install too much right now, knowing that we're going to have to do that as we go through the season."

Crowd noise

The Lions have informed their supporters they still plan on hosting season ticket members at Ford Field. Yet, no official decision has been made. 

Sports fans have heard crowd noise being piped into sports broadcasts to simulate the ambiance of a regular sporting event. 

Patricia was asked if he wanted crowd noise piped in during live football games. 

"I haven't really thought about that too much, because we just haven't really been taking the field yet for a snap -- offense vs. defense. Certainly at home, I'd like any advantage we can get. So, I'm all for that. But on the road, definitely not. So, if they can get us just at the home games, that'd be perfect. But, I haven't really thought too much about it."

