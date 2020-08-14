Matthew Stafford is healthy. Detroit's top three receivers from a year ago -- Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola -- are all returning. And T.J. Hockenson has a chance to come into his own in his second NFL season.

All reasons to be excited for the Lions' air attack in 2020, and Jones certainly agrees.

"The people that we have, you look to the left, you look to the right, we have ballers," Jones said during a Zoom video conference with Detroit media Thursday. "So, that's something that's very exciting. And obviously, this is our second year in (Darrell) Bevell's offense, which we love. And yeah, so, the excitement is definitely up."

Jones finished with 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season in Bevell's offense a season ago.

He believes the experience of playing in Bevell's offense has helped him and his teammates as they've begun to get ready for the 2020 season at the team's practice facility in Allen Park.

"We're just glad we're all in here together and finally getting some football done," Jones commented. "So, it's been big, to come up here and see my brothers and really go out there and not really miss a beat. You know, just because we all have experience in this offense."

Jones got acquainted with rookie Quintez Cephus during offseason

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn added some new offensive weapons to the mix this offseason through the 2020 NFL Draft, including running backs D'Andre Swift and Jason Huntley and wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

Jones had the chance to train with Cephus after he was drafted by Quinn & Co. in the fifth round (No. 166 overall) out of Wisconsin.

"He came up to the BZN training facility (Jones’ training area set up at his San Diego home), and got some good work in," Jones said of Cephus. "He definitely has the tools, in terms of his strength, his explosiveness. Dude can jump out the gym. You know, it'll be great to see him go, you know, once we start really picking everything up (during training camp practice)."

Jones wants to serve as a mentor to Cephus, helping him along in his development as an NFL wideout.

"When you've been in the league for this long and (with) the type of people that we are, we always (want) to help," Jones explained. "Just because if you help somebody, that's going to make the team better -- especially when you see potential in somebody. We've seen that with Kenny (Golladay), and you obviously know how that turned out."

Jones added that if the rookies train with him and the other veteran receivers, they'll be better off for it.

"Stick with us, and you'll know the way, especially with people who are very motivated," he commented. "And we see that in him (Cephus). And you know, we're just going to go out here in training camp, and let the young man do what he does."

Cephus -- if he makes the Lions' 53-man roster -- has the chance to suit up for an NFL game for the first time Sept. 13, as part of Detroit's regular season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Until then, expect Jones and the team's fellow veteran wideouts to continue to work with him to get him ready for his first season as a pro.

