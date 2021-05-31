Michael Brockers Will Attend OTAs This Week

The Detroit Lions will have one of their new defensive linemen attend organized team activities this week.

The Detroit Lions had strong attendance the first week of organized organized activities at their Allen Park practice facility.

"To me, that sends a message loud and clear that at least they’ve taken the first step," new head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.

"They’ve taken the first step and that tells us as coaches, like, they are committed. This is something that they want to do, and they chose to be here because it is, it’s voluntary. There were things we were already going to do, and look, there’ll be things you’ll see today that are very much like the vet mini-camp. There’s a lot of stuff, we’re really not doing any team work. We are doing walk-through against each other, but really, for the most part, the only thing we have true competitive nature (wise) against each other is seven-on-seven at the end of practice."

During the first week of OTAs, the Lions had a stellar turnout, with more than 80 players being in attendance.

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers has played in 138 career games, and has recorded 28 sacks and 395 tackles.

Brockers reportedly decided to stay home the first week of OTAs to attend to "family business" last week, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Linebacker Jamie Collins and offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby were also notable absences.

It has been reported that Brockers is scheduled to join his new team this week to participate in Week 2 of OTAs.

Brockers will be an integral part of Detroit's defensive line, along with rookies Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman played the first nine years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, after being drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

