Dan Campbell: It's 'Crash Course' for Lions' Roster Next Four Weeks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his initial impressions of the Lions roster the first week of organized team activities.

The Detroit Lions are in full swing preparing for the 2021 season.

Speaking with the media, Lions head coach Dan Campbell outlined the schedule for the rest of the scheduled OTA period of the offseason.

“Our plans are to have, there again we’re at the end of week one of OTA’s,” Campbell said, “We’re gonna have week two of OTA’s next week and then we will have the vet minicamp week three. And then, after that, our plan is to work with the rookies and the young players or any vets that want to stay and get extra work.”

Campbell said the team is ramping up the intensity of practice. After competing lightly and doing walk-throughs, Campbell said his team will finish day three with 10 plays of full-speed 7-on-7 competition. The team isn’t doing much competitive full-team work, and what Campbell and company choose to do from a full-team perspective is all walk-through.

“For the most part we have true competitive nature against each other is 7-on-7 at the end of practice,” Campbell said. “This day we will go full-speed for basically 10 reps."

He commented further in his media session ahead of Thursdays practice, "We're putting in our whole system. It's going to be a crash course in three weeks for all these vets. So, we're throwing the book at them right now."

A hot topic across the league has been the length of OTA’s. Some organizations have featured players requesting the schedule be shortened. Campbell said his coaching staff has not been approached by the players on the subject of shrinking the OTA schedule.

“We had talked about all this and so, the best I can tell you is (the players) want to be here,” Campbell said. “And we’re having four weeks of this. We’re basically having three weeks, two weeks of OTA’s, the next week will be the vet minicamp and that last week, the focus will be on the young guys… The players didn’t ask for any of that.”

Jared Goff

With the Lions handing the reins to the offense over to a new face, many wonder how Jared Goff will look when the Lions take the field for the first time.

During the offseason, Goff gathered some of his new teammates for impromptu throwing sessions. This allowed the group to become familiar with each other. As a result, the Lions may be ahead of schedule.

“It’s been huge,” Campbell said of Goff connecting with the team. “There again, we’re only one week in. I can tell you this, he throws a pretty ball. That’s for sure.”

Goff will be working with a group of receivers that are predominately also new to the organization. Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams are new free agent signings, while Amon-Ra St. Brown is a rookie the organization plucked in the fifth round of the draft.

In just one week, Goff has made a solid impression on his new head coach.

“I like his mannerisms,” Campbell said. “I like his command in the huddle and I would say he’s progressing right where you want him to progress at this point.”

Penei Sewell looks like a rookie

The prize of the Lions’ 2021 NFL Draft was seventh overall selection Penei Sewell. The offensive tackle missed rookie minicamp due to testing positive for COVID but is in town for OTA’s.

So far, Campbell likes what he sees but said there is room for improvement.

“He looks like a rookie,” Campbell said. “He looks athletic. I never thought Sewell would look small, but when you see him next to (Taylor) Decker, he doesn’t look quite as big. But he’s a big human big. But he looks like what you’d think he’d look like. He’s got talent, man, he’s hungry, he’s aggressive.”

Getting Sewell developed alongside his new teammates will be paramount.

“It’s one thing to get him out there, get him his reps, his one-on-one reps fundamentally,” Campbell said. “His individual time. But to be able to work with those other guys, and watch how they do it and to train beside them and then to be able to work with the right guard, to be able to hear Frank’s calls…I think those things are huge man.”

The first week of OTA’s has been pivotal to not just Sewell, but the offensive line as a whole.

“My first thought with those guys, and really with the interior defensive linemen too, is them like training together,” Campbell said. “Knowing they’re working out together. They’re lifting weights together.”