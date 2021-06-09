Inside Allen Park: D'Andre Swift Makes Highlight Catch During Minicamp

Here are the main takeaways from Day 2 of Detroit Lions minicamp.

Head coach Dan Campbell has preached it the past couple of weeks.

The importance of competition and learning from mistakes.

The past couple weeks were not about earning roster positions, but more about the players getting to know the coaches and the coaches instilling exactly the level of competition needed to make the roster and then the level needed to perform at a higher level.

Towards the end of Wednesday's minicamp session, a player from offense matched up against a player from defense.

The objective: race around agility hoops, with the winner being the first one to hit a tackling bag.

Linebacker Julian Okwara matched up against tight end Alize Mack first and secured the win for the defense.

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton made it two in a row for the defense, as he defeated tight end Jake Hausmann next.

Running back Jamaal Williams got the offense on the board by beating safety Dean Marlowe.

Wide receiver Victor Bolden defeated cornerback Corn Elder to even the score at 2-2.

The fifth heat would determine the winner, but did not involve members of the roster. The battle was between assistants Steve Oliver (offensive quality control coach) and Brian Duker (a defensive assistant).

Duker edged out Oliver, which caused the entire defense to celebrate loudly and to toss Duker up in the air in a victory over the offense.

Who attended

As reported on previously, cornerback Jeff Okudah was not at practice. On Thursday, Campbell will address the media and will provide an update and reason for the second-year defensive back's absence.

Wide receiver Damion Ratley, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Mayin, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and defensive end Austin Bryant also did not participate in practice Wednesday.

For Bryant, Campbell noted prior to practice that he should be ready for the start of training camp.

“He just had a minor, little injury last week," Campbell said. "No big deal. We’re just holding him to be smart about it. We expect him to be ready to go for training camp, full, no problem. He’s been up before that happened. He’s done a nice job for us, but no issues there.”

Offense wins goal line 7-on-7 drills

On Tuesday, the defense was able to gain a foothold during minicamp, as they even intercepted new quarterback Jared Goff.

During Wednesday's practice, Goff and the offense were able to pass the ball into the end zone on their first three reps.

Running back D'Andre Swift made a spectacular one-handed catch with linebacker Jahlani Tavai draped all over him.

Swift also saw second-team kickoff duties along with wideout Kalif Raymond.

Punter Jack Fox working to perfect holding

"I've worked on being more perfect in the holding," Fox told reporters. "I've kind of changed like my position holding -- I'm more on the side now. Really just making sure I get the ball however Randy (Bullock) and Matt (Wright) like it. I have two kickers, so I kind of need to know how each guy likes it, just being precise in that area."

Reserve tight ends put on a show

Despite all the attention given to T.J. Hockenson, the reserve tight ends were heavily involved in the mix on Wednesday.

Alize Mack caught a laser from Jared Goff and a few plays later, backup quarterback David Blough fired one to Brock Wright.

Blough also gave words of encouragement to undrafted wideout Javon McKinley, who dropped a wide open pass and was highly agitated at himself for missing the opportunity at the grab.

