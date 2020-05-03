NFL Executive: “I Don’t Think the Defense Will Be Good Enough to Carry Them”

Has the Lions defense improved drastically following the offseason acquisitions and the NFL Draft?

That will be among the most important questions that will determine the fate of the current regime.

Head coach Matt Patricia was brought in from the New England Patriots, where he enjoyed success at the highest levels.

But in Detroit, that has not translated in his first two seasons under the helm.

In fact, Patricia's calling card has been the team's biggest obstacle. The defense has yet to establish a consistent presence or calling card.

NFL executives have been reacting to what each franchise accomplished following the 2020 NFL Draft.

An executive loved what the Lions accomplished, but an executive also believes the Lions offense must carry the team in 2020.

“Loved what they did. They did not reach. They got the best corner on the board (Okudah). They got what some would say is the best running back on the board (Swift). They got a versatile ‘backer that can come in and play (Okwara). They got some good toughness on the interior of their line, and then the rest of the guys are just solid. I really do respect how they went about it," an executive told The Athletic.

The Lions brought in several ex-Patriots who are familiar with Patricia's scheme, but one executive is skeptical of the defense.

“They will need Swift to be an offensive rookie of the year candidate and (Matt) Stafford to be healthy all year to make a run at that division. I don’t think the defense will be good enough to carry them," an executive said.

Related

Matt Patricia Explains Reason for Virtual Meetings

Lions' Decline Fifth-Year Option on LB Jarrad Davis

Analyst Predicts Detroit Lions Win Total for 2020 Season

Post-Draft Power Rankings List: Where Do Lions Rank?

Julian Okwara Can Be "High-Risk, High-Reward Pass Rusher" for Lions