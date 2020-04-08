AllLions
Why Matthew Stafford Could Thrive in 2020

Vito Chirco

Longtime Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford only played in eight games a season ago due to a bad back.

Yet, every indication points to the fact that he'll be healthy come Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

If he is, there is a strong likelihood he'll follow up his impressive 2019 campaign with an equally impressive 2020.

In half a season last year, he recorded a career-high 106.0 passer rating plus a career-best 69.6 QBR. His QBR was the sixth-highest among all QBs.

And going into this upcoming season, he has the luxury of two things: another season with Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator plus a reliable No. 1 wideout to throw to that is just entering his prime in Kenny Golladay.

In Bevell's first season of calling plays in the Motor City a year ago, Stafford nearly matched his touchdown pass total from 2018. He threw for 19 TDs -- threw for 21 in 2018 -- and remember, he played in just eight games. He suited up for all 16 games in '18.  

With a healthy Stafford and another year with Bevell as the OC, Stafford should easily be able to put together another productive campaign.

Having an offensive weapon like Golladay doesn't hurt, either.

Golladay -- nicknamed "Babytron" -- is coming off a season in which he played in all 16 contests for the first time in his career and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

The 26-year-old also hauled in double-digit TD catches (11) for the first time.

He's rapidly coming into his own and becoming one of the best wideouts in the game today.  

Stafford's growing familiarity with Bevell's offense and chemistry with Golladay should allow the veteran passer to thrive in season No. 12 for himself in Motown.

